The consequences of the Michigan-Ohio State postgame brawl have officially been revealed. Head coach Sherrone Moore's team pulled off a stunning upset in this year's edition of “The Game,” taking down the Buckeyes in “The Horshoe.” The win has elated Michigan football fans and sent Ohio State into an identity crisis. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is not beloved in Columbus right now after losing his fourth straight game to the Wolverines.

The shocking result, however, was somewhat overshadowed by an ugly brawl between the Wolverines and Buckeyes players that put many people at risk. NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach posted the Big Ten conference's statement on this fight, revealing how much each team will be fined.

“The Big Ten Conference has determined that the actions of both teams following the Michigan-Ohio State football game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, violated the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy. Not only did the actions of both teams violate fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility, the nature of the incident also jeopardized the safety of participants and bystanders. As a result of these violations, the Big Ten Conference has issued an institutional fine to both the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University in the amount of $100,000 each. The Big Ten Conference considers this matter concluded and will have no further comment.”

The brawl was as ugly as the upset was beautiful for Michigan football



The fine is a tough hit for Michigan football on an excellent day for the program. Quarterback Davis Warren put the Buckeyes on blast for instigating the fight after the Wolverines planted a flag on Ohio State's field. One of the game's heroes, running back Kalel Mullings, also ripped Ryan Day's team for a lack of sportsmanship.

Regardless of which team was more at fault, the brawl was an ugly moment in this sport's most storied rivalry. An Ohio State police officer was even injured in the scuffle as players were tackling each other to the ground. It's a bad look on both programs and their head coaches when an incident like this puts people's lives at risk.

Nevertheless, this was a program-changing win for Michigan football. Sherrone Moore's fired-up reaction in the postgame said all everyone needed to know. The Wolverines are on the right track again. Moore has already used the momentum from this win to flip a 4-star recruit from Clemson.

Michigan football once again dominated the line of scrimmage against the Buckeyes. The Wolverines rushed for 173 yards compared to Ohio State's 77. Winning the battle in the trenches has been the key to Michigan's four-game winning streak against its hated rival. As Sherrone Moore's team looks to maintain its strength up front going into the bowl game and offseason, the most important position the first-year head coach will need to improve is at quarterback.

Luckily, the Wolverines' biggest weakness might become a strength in 2025. Michigan football will bring in the country's number one recruit, Bryce Underwood, after flipping his original commitment to LSU. Overall Sherrone Moore has this program on the rise, which is a scary situation for the rest of the country.