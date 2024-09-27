ESPN College GameDay will be in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, home of the Crimson Tide, in Week 5. On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide host the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs, both with a perfect 3-0 record, in one of the premier college football matchups of the season. College GameDay has invited Terry Saban, former Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's wife, also affectionately known as Ms. Terry, to be their guest picker.

Kirby Smart, Georgia football's head coach, is just 1-5 against Alabama. With Nick Saban retired, this will be the Crimson Tide HC Kalen DeBoer's biggest test of the young season.

Nick and Terry Saban's charity Nick's Kids Foundation

While a big ranked game between two of the biggest, most popular SEC schools will deservedly earn a lot of attention. Ms. Terry Saban's appearance will certainly serve a more noble cause, the couple's charity Nick's Kids Foundation.

“Thanks to the generosity of the donors and the efforts of Nick and Terry Saban, the Nick's Kids Foundation has donated nearly 12 million dollars to deserving organizations and causes. Nick's Kids has completed projects including the career tech classrooms at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center, the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk Playground, renovating the STTEP Building of Brewer Porch Children’s Center, building 20 Habitat for Humanity homes (18 National Championship Homes & 2 SEC Championship Homes) and the Alberta School of Performing Arts playground. Nick’s Kids is also a major donor of the Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground, the Saban Center, and the YMCA of Tuscaloosa.”

They also sponsor many charities, including St. Francis Saban Student Centre and the St. Francis Catholic Church. Through their efforts, they've donated over $7 million to those communities.

Nick and Terry have known each other for nearly their entire lives, having met in seventh grade. They have been married for over 50 years.

Terry and Nick were born in Fairmont, West Virginia. Nick recalled she wasn't into him despite his interest in her, according to a profile by People Magazine.

“I've tried to date since I was in the seventh grade. She would never ever date me. She would never ever go out with me,” Nick said.