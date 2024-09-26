A lot of basketball fans will agree that Nick Wright isn't afraid to express his NBA opinions to the public. Furthermore, they will also agree that some of the statements by the podcaster and former talk radio host are just far too difficult to agree with.

In fact, Wright isn't one to shy away from bold claims that won't entirely sit well with NBA fans. Here's Nick Wright's 10 wildest NBA takes, ranked.

10. Kyrie Irving is not a franchise player

Kyrie Irving has proved to be legitimate superstar, having won an NBA championship in Cleveland. However, while Irving has impressed nearly everyone, Wright isn't convinced that Irving is a franchise cornerstone, although since leaving Cleveland, Irving has failed to win a championship as of late.

However, when he plays for the right franchise, it seems ultimately possible for Irving to carry a franchise given his talent.

9. 2017 NBA Finals prediction

With LeBron James and Kyrie Irving at the helm, the Cavaliers made the NBA Finals for the third-straight year in 2017. The defending champions faced the Warriors once again.

But this time around, the Warriors paraded their biggest acquisition, Kevin Durant. Nevertheless, Wright still picked the Cavs to win the NBA title in five games. Of course, it was the Warriors who won in five games.

8. Dallas Mavericks will be in the 2022 NBA Finals

With Luka Doncic playing one of his best seasons, Wright was so amazed at the Mavericks going on a winning tear. In fact, he even boldly claimed that the Mavericks will make the 2022 NBA Finals. Although the Mavericks went as deep as the Western Conference Finals, they received the boot from the Golden State Warriors in five games.

7. Lakers winning the 2023 NBA championship

As a huge fan of LeBron James, it isn't surprising that Wright is supporting the Los Angeles Lakers. Although the Lakers struggled early in the 2022-23 season, the James-led squad won just enough games to take the seventh seed in the West for the postseason.

Afterwards, Wright confidently claimed that the Lakers would win it all that year. Although the Purple and Gold made it to the Western Conference Finals, they were swept by the Denver Nuggets.

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the greatest basketball player ever

There's no question that Giannis Antetokounmpo has achieved a lot in his still-blossoming career. Before even reaching his prime, the Greek Freak has already accumulated a stacked resume highlighted by two NBA MVPs, an NBA championship, a Finals MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year Award, and a Most Improved Player of the Year Award.

Given his rising career, Wright went on to proclaim that Antetokounmpo could be the best basketball player ever. Although he has the accolades, a lot of basketball fans would argue that the Bucks star needs to add more championships to his name.

5. Stephen Curry will never make another NBA Finals

The Warriors suffered several injuries and departures to their team after winning three NBA championships and a 2019 NBA Finals appearance. In fact, the 2019-20 season was forgettable for the team, as they didn't even get a chance to enter the NBA Bubble.

In the process, the Warriors also used the opportunity to beef up their roster by acquiring the services of Andrew Wiggins. For Nick Wright, Wiggins was a basketball player ultimately denying the Warriors any chance of another Finals run.

Fast-forward to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Warriors dispatched the Boston Celtics in six games while Stephen Curry earned his first NBA Finals MVP Award.

4. The Warriors were better without Kevin Durant

After losing to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Warriors signed Kevin Durant in free agency. Durant fortified the Warriors' already established rotation en route to back-to-back NBA championships. However, Wright went against the status quo and claimed that the Warriors were somehow better without KD.

3. LeBron James over Michael Jordan

Basketball fans engaged in the GOAT debate have often argued between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. While Wright made his choice on who his GOAT is, his answer has fueled more fire into the debate rather than appeasing the argument. Wright has been a huge James fan, resulting in him choosing The King.

3. Michael Jordan is not the GOAT

It's safe to say that Wright isn't a fan of Michael Jordan. In fact during a scene in First Things First, the polarizing analyst made some bold reasons as to why His Airness isn't the GOAT. His reasons obviously ruffled some feathers, which didn't really sit well for Jordan fans.

1. Nikola Jokic is the worst MVP in five decades

Nikola Jokic has been dominant in the NBA as of late, from winning his third MVP to leading the Denver Nuggets to the franchise's first NBA title.

However, Nick Wright wasn't buying the Jokic hype early on. In fact, the analyst even called the Serbian star the worst MVP since Dave Cowens. Given Jokic's impact lately, it certainly made fans wonder if Wright was watching the same player for the Nuggets.