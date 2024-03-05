Drake Bell, who played on the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, alleges dialogue coach Brian Peck sexually abused him.
This is all revealed on the new Investigation Discovery series, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Variety reports. The series focuses on the abuse at studios.
Drake Bell talks about the sexual abuse he experienced as a child
Investigation Discovery said in a press release: “The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender.”
Peck worked on All That and The Amanda Show. The latter program starred Bell. He was on it from 1999 to 2002 before being in his show, Drake & Josh.
As for Peck's arrest, it occurred in 2003 after more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse towards a minor. He pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14 or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16.
Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a four-part docuseries about the toxic work conditions behind children's programming, especially in the '90s and early 2000s.
Dan Schneider is behind a lot of the abuses. He worked on iCarly and Zoey 101.
A press release for the series reads, “Quiet on Set sheds light on an allegedly insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,' featuring cast members, writers, and crew from Schneider's popular Nickelodeon shows. These include former All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne and Katrina Johnson and director Virgil Fabian, as well as The Amanda Show writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton. Alexa Nikolas will also share her experience working on Zoey 101.”
As for the specific abuse Drake Bell experienced, it's unknown at this time.
Quiet on Set premieres Sunday, March 17, on ID and is available for streaming on Max.