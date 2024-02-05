We got bars, but we ain't bailin' out.

Nicki Minaj's fans are in an uproar when the Grammys posted the wrong name on X (formerly Twitter), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

You see, the Recording Academy posted a now deleted tweet that said, “Congrats Best Rap Song winners = “Barbie World [From Barbie the Album]” @nickiminaj & @icespicee_ Featuring Aqua. #GRAMMYs

The #GRAMMYs official account mistakenly announced ‘Barbie World’ as the Best Rap Song winner, instead of ‘Scientists & Engineers.’ pic.twitter.com/gFWtwT4QyH — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

However, those watching the Grammys live stream on YouTube just saw that it wasn't Minaj and Ice Spice who won, but Killer Mike for Scientists & Engineers.

The not-so-reliable ‘deleted Tweet'

This was quite the burn since if the post had been right, it would have been Minaj's first Grammy win. The rapper has had 12 nominations so far. Minaj and Ice Spice's Barbie was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. That award went to another Barbie song What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish.

The entertainment magazine reached out to both the Grammys, as well as Minaj and Ice Spice. None of the parties involved have commented as yet.

While they're mum for now, the fans are not.

One wrote, “Why would the Grammys post about Nicki Minaj & ice spice n say they won the Grammys in a tweet & then just deleted it.”

Others have gone the conspiracy route and posted, “but when nicki said the industry is plotting against her yall think she's crazy. @RecordingAcad y'all weird asf.”

Nicki Minaj vs. the Grammys

Minaj has been outspoken against the Grammys. In 2022, she criticized the Recording Academy for placing her song Super Freaky Girl under pop instead of the rap category.

She posted on social media, calling out the decision as “moving the goalposts when it comes to me. Why is the goalpost only ever moved when it's Nicki?”

The rapper continued, “It was done to decrease my chances of winning awards for ‘Super Freaky Girl.' It was done to remove me from the category that they don't want COMPETITION in!!!!!!! They are all scared to death of the success of that song & thought it would be super EASY for them (like it's been for the last few years) but ‘SFG' is such a global smash, certain members are AFRAID to keep it in the competition.”

Two years before that, she also called out the Recording Academy for denying her the Best New Artist award even though at that time, she had seven songs on the Billboard chart.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday,” Minaj had posted on X.

The 66th Grammy Awards has seven female nominees out of eight in the top three categories. SZA leads with nine nominations. Billie Eilish, boygenius, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift have six nominations each.

See the full list of nominations and winners here.