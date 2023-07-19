The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues with the second game in Group B between Nigeria and Canada. It is time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a Nigeria-Canada prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Nigeria could be a very realistic outside contender to qualify from Group B, but their chances will likely be dependent on their result in this fixture. The nation is the only team from the CAF region to have reached every edition of the World Cup, but they have only reached the knockout stage on one occasion.

Canada is one of the most successful teams in women’s soccer history, having won the Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. However, they have never previously won the World Cup, with their best showing coming in 2003, as they concluded the event in fourth place.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Nigeria-Canada Odds

Nigeria: +850

Canada: -390

Draw: +460

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +148

How To Watch Nigeria vs. Canada

TV: Fox Network, Universo, ViX, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, TSN4, RDS, CTV, TSN1

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Latino, FIFA+, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, TSN+, RDS App, CTV App, Universo NOW

Time: 10:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM PT

Why Nigeria Will Beat Canada

Nigeria, positioned in Group B, holds the record for the most World Cup appearances (8) among the three contenders, surpassing their rivals who have participated in 7 tournaments. With their wealth of experience in this competition, Nigeria levels the playing field to some extent. However, the Super Falcons have not reached the top eight of the tournament since 1999 and currently hold the 40th spot in the FIFA Rankings.

Despite achieving three consecutive victories against Costa Rica, New Zealand, and Haiti, the African team still enters this match as the underdogs. Prior to these wins, they suffered six straight losses. They lost to Mexico and Colombia in the 2023 Women's Revelations Cup and lost friendly games to the USA (2) and Japan. In the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, Nigeria emerged as the highest-scoring team in the Group Stage, netting seven goals. However, in the semifinals, they lost 5-4 to Morocco in penalties after a 1-1 score and suffered a 1-0 defeat in the third-place play-off to Zambia.

It is worth noting that African teams have yet to win all three matches in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Additionally, in five out of the last six games under coach Randy Waldrum, only one team managed to score a goal. Throughout their World Cup history, Nigeria has won only four out of their 26 matches. However, their recent performances indicate progress.

During their last World Cup appearance, the Super Falcons reached the Round of 16, qualifying along with France and Norway in the group. However, the Super Falcons lost to Germany by a 3-0 scoreline. In head-to-head matches, Nigeria last won against Canada in the group stage of the 2011 World Cup, securing a 1-0 victory. They also played against Canada in the 1995 World Cup, resulting in a 3-3 draw.

Nigeria is a well-balanced and experienced team that has never missed a World Cup. There are several reasons to consider Nigeria as a favorable underdog, with one of the standout factors being the presence of Asisat Oshoala. At the age of 28, Oshoala is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. She currently plays as a striker for FC Barcelona and was named the best African footballer of the decade in 2021. Another key player for Nigeria is Rasheedat Ajibade, who plays for Atlético Madrid.

Why Canada Will Beat Nigeria

Canada aims to make a significant impact in the Women's World Cup standings, backed by their gold medal victory in the previous Olympics. As one of the more dangerous teams in this year's tournament, Canada faces both opportunities and challenges. Firstly, they must prove their worth as the seventh-ranked nation in the latest FIFA rankings. However, the team has had its struggles throughout the year and will need to address them during the tournament.

On their journey to Australia-New Zealand in 2023, Canada scored 12 goals while conceding only one, which came against the USA in the championship match. Jessie Fleming and Julia Grosso emerged as the top scorers of the tournament, each netting three goals, with a total of eight different players finding the back of the net. Up until February, the team performed admirably, securing eight wins in ten matches, including victories against strong teams like Brazil and Australia. However, in the last five months, they suffered two losses that raised concerns. Their sole victory in five attempts was against Brazil in February, but since then, they have faced defeats against Japan and France. Their final warm-up match ended in a 0-0 draw against England.

Canada has reached the knockout round in the past two World Cup editions but was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2019. In the 2003 World Cup, Canada finished fourth. With a fourth-place finish in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup and bad results in recent friendlies, the Canucks will need to get their groove heading into the World Cup. Another notable statistic about Bev Priestman's team is that six out of their last 10 matches have seen at least three goals scored.

Although Janine Beckie, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, will not be available for the Canadian team, they possess a high-quality squad that aims to replicate their Olympic success, which includes three consecutive podium finishes, in the World Cup. Canada boasts a well-balanced squad with skilled players in every position. Their disciplined defensive approach and clinical finishing make them a formidable opponent for any team in the tournament.

Since the appointment of English head coach Bev Priestman in 2020, Canada has reached greater heights. Captain Christine Sinclair believes that this Canadian team has the potential to win its first World Cup title. At the age of 40, Sinclair aims to become the first player to score in six different World Cups. Julia Grosso, who scored the game-winning goal in the last Olympics to secure the gold medal for Canada, adds to the team's strength. Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Sophie Schmidt, Jessie Fleming, and Jordyn Huitema are also serviceable veterans for the Maple Leafs. Additionally, Canada has several talented teenagers expected to contribute effectively as role players.

Final Nigeria-Canada Prediction & Pick

Most Nigeria-Canada predictions, odds, and picks put the North Americans as the winners, and this might be a big challenge for the Africans to overturn. While Nigeria has the better form and will put up a fight against Canada, the Maple Leafs will put on a show in their opening game. The over 2.5 mark is expected to be hit with the Canucks winning over the Super Falcons.

Final Nigeria-Canada Prediction & Pick: Canada (-390), Over 2.5 goals (-190)