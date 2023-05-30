Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise is one of the most iconic horror antagonists of all time in large part due to the performances by Robert Englund. Unfortunately, the actor has provided a sad update regarding his future donning the iconic glove and hat.

Dating back to 1984’s original A Nightmare on Elm Street, Englund was the actor behind the voice and physical performance of Freddy Krueger. He’d go on to play the role in seven subsequent sequels up through Freddy vs. Jason — a crossover between the Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th franchises.

But according to a new interview from an upcoming documentary, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story” (out June 6), it doesn’t appear that you can expect him back in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise anytime soon as Freddy Krueger again.

“I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now,” Englund said regarding the prospect of him returning to the role.

“I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore — I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to cameo,” he continued.

While that’s a bummer, Warner Bros. should consider bringing Englund on in some creative capacity for their next iteration as the actor has some great ideas on how to bring Freddy Krueger and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise into today’s landscape.

“You’d have to deal with technology and culture. For instance, if one of the girls was an influencer, it would be interesting for Freddy to somehow haunt her subconscious and manifest himself, perhaps exploit everybody that followed her,” said Englund.

Outside of playing Freddy Krueger, Englund has dozens of other credits to his name. He most recently appeared in Abruptio, a puppet horror film, with the likes of Jordan Peele, James Marsters, and Christopher McDonald.