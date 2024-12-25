We've seen a massive resurgence over the last few months surrounding the Air Foamposite and Nike is planning on fully resurrecting the once-again popular silhouette. First debuted by Orlando Magic legend Penny Hardaway, the shoes have remained relevant in street culture with a cult following and loyal enthusiasts of the unique silhouette. Come next holiday, we'll see the Nike Foamposite Pro return in its “Pine Green” colorway from 2011.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro first debuted in 1997 and was made famous by Penny Hardaway through Nike's promotional efforts. The shoe was designed by Eric Avar and remains as one of the most unique and timeless silhouettes the sneaker giant has ever released.

The “Pine Green” colorway first released in 2011 when the shoes were in the midst of a cultural boom. The simple, yet effective design allows for endless color combinations and we've seen Nike put together just about every scheme you can imagine on these.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet



The Foamposite Pro notably utilized the addition of a jeweled Nike Swoosh through the foamposite upper as we see here in black. The foamposite is done in a stunning metallic forest green hue, accented by a matching Nike Swoosh stitched onto the toe. We see icy translucent outsoles along the carbon fiber midsole plate while the shoes are finished with black laces and a black mesh tongue. There's no question that this has been a sought-after pair for foamposite fans ever since their original release.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro “Pine Green” is expected to release during the holidays of 2025. While an official release has yet to be announced, we can expect these to follow a similar release pattern to previous pairs, retailing for around $230 and seeing a wider release on Nike SNKRS app.