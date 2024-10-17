2025 is the upcoming Year of the Snake according to the ancient Chinese Zodiac calendar, signifying a year of wisdom, charm, elegance, and renewed transformation. On par with previous releases signifying the Chinese New Year, Nike will commemorate the occasion by dressing one of their most popular silhouettes of all-time in a “Year of the Snake” exclusive colorway.

Almost all feature Nike sneakers have seen a special colorway for the Chinese New Year, including the Kevin Durant's classic Nike KD 4 “Year of the Dragon” and LeBron James' Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon.” These kinds of renditions are commonplace among Nike Basketball due to the massive reach the NBA has overseas.

This upcoming pair will feature non other than the classic Nike Air Force 1. With a clean look and premium materials highlighting all the subtle details, this upcoming drop is a must-have for anyone looking to stock-up on a fresh pair of white AF1's.

Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Snake”

The new Air Force 1 comes with a color code of Sail/Jade Horizon-Light Bone-University Red. We see the base of the sneaker and uppers sport Sail and Light Bone, accompanied by the Jade Nike Swoosh and back heel tab. We see red contrast stitching along the Swoosh to match the red snakeskin Nike Air tab on the tongue.

The hallmark features of the sneakers has to be the traditional Chinese snake patterning embossed into the back heel panels. It gives the shoe a further boost in terms of premium quality, enforced by the gold lace dubraes and the traditional Chinese hang tag.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Dragon” is set to release sometime during Spring 2025 with a rumored release date in March. Expect to see these for a standard retail tag of $130 as they'll see a public release through Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.