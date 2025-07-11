Nike Skateboarding has been a steady presence in the sneaker landscape since its launch in 2002, but it's served as an even more elusive club for diehard sneakerheads. Nike SB is known to have the best collaborative sneakers of all-time, partnering with everyone from world-famous musicians to mom-and-pop skate shops. The longstanding tradition continues as Arts-Rec prepares to release their take on the Nike SB Dunk Low.

Arts-Rec was founded in 2018 as a skate shop based in San Diego, California. Expanding to two locations since, the brand is not only a go-to destination for skate and sneaker enthusiasts, but it serves as a hub of creativity for the surrounding community.

Supporting Nike SB since their opening, this will be the first time Arts-Rec collaborates on their own Dunk Low model. The colorway draws from several inspirations, including the San Diego Zoo and the diverse culture of people who make up San Diego.

The Nike SB Dunk Low will also release alongside an Air Trainer 1 with the same colorway. Nike SB promotes their new Trainer 1 silhouette with the help of a fan-favorite and classic.

Arts-Rec x Nike SB Dunk Low

🗓️ Release Date: July 18th, 2025 pic.twitter.com/84pbfHKsEJ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Arts-Rec x Nike SB Pack 🐆🛹 🗓️ 7/18 (Skate Shops), 7/22 (SNKRS) pic.twitter.com/LdlwfxVKMN — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Dunk Low silhouette arrives in a unique palette of Khaki/Amber Brown-Rough Green-Rust Pink-Black-Sail. The shoes feature a number of varying materials, from tumbled leather on the side panels to thick suede along the Nike Swoosh. The pink toebox and ankle collar are done in smooth leather while the leopard print highlights the majority of the upper.

Details specific to San Diego are hidden throughout the shoes' outsole, which is semi-translucent. The words “arts” and “rec” are embossed in white replacing the typical Nike SB logo on the back heel. All in all, this is one of the better Dunk Low releases we've seen over the last year and these deserve all the hype that they get.

The Arts-Rec x Nike SB Dunk Low is set to release July 18 via Arts-Rec in limited numbers both online and in-store. Nike SNKRS app will release the shoe on July 22, 2025 in a slightly wider release. Expect this to be a rather exclusive release with a limited stock, indicated by aftermarket asking prices already rising over $350 on these.

Is this a contender for ‘Collaboration of the Year'?