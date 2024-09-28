After months of speculation, Nike and Memphis Grizzlies' star Ja Morant recently unveiled the all-new Nike Ja 2, Ja Morant's second signature sneaker with the footwear giant. After missing most of last season due to an injury, Ja Morant is set to make a monumental return and bring the Grizzlies back to competing for the Playoffs. But first, Morant will promote his latest signature model with Nike prior to Tip-Off.

First releasing in February 2023, the Nike Ja 1 became very successful in terms of marketing and availability to hoopers of all levels. Sometime around June 2024, we began seeing images surface of what looked to be a follow-up signature model for the young Grizzlies' star. It wasn't too long after that the first colorways began to surface as well.

Nike has since officially confirmed the upcoming model and they've already begun rolling out new colorways. With a wider release in the near future, take an official look at the Nike Ja 2.

Nike Ja 2

Per Nike's release, “From the Ja 1 to the Ja 2, the core things remain the same. The work ethic doesn't change,” Morant says. “It's about comforty, more bounce and bringing my fans into some different storytelling they may not know. We tell those stories through the colorways of my shoe.”

The Nike Ja 2 certainly features a more cushioned and stable design from the Ja 1. The shoes, which already saw a shock-drop release on SNKRS app recently, are built for the exact explosiveness that Morant plays with and we're already anticipated his return to the court. The shoes will release in five separate colorways in individual releases: Purple Sky, Foundation, Nightmare, Tree Topper, and In the Woods.

The Nike Ja 2 and Nike Ja apparel collection will be available globally at nike.com and select retailers October 8. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $120 and will come in full family sizing. With how available the first model was through its inception, expect it to be fairly easy to get your hands on a pair of these.