After officially proclaiming 2025 as the “Year of the Mamba,” Nike has big plans to continue promoting and expanding Lakers' legend Kobe Bryant's illustrious signature sneaker collections. After a massive year of releases in 2024, the sneaker giant will continue adding new colorways while bringing back old classics. This newest release of the Nike Kobe 6 will come in an all-new orange colorway for the first time.

The Nike Kobe 6 has been hailed as the best sneaker Kobe Bryant and Nike ever released with its iconic snakeskin textured upper and the unmatched Nike Zoom outsole to boast the performance capabilities and comfort. Releasing in the memorable “Grinch” colorway, this sneaker is a must-have for any Kobe Bryant or Nike Basketball fan.

This will be the first time we see this colorway, titled “Total Orange,” don the sneakers. Many fans have made the connection between this pair and the famous orange WNBA hoodie Bryant wore while courtside with his daughter Gianna Bryant.

Nike Kobe 6 “Total Orange”

While these images are reported to be speculative mock-ups as of now, we can expect the Total Orange colorway throughout every aspect of the shoe to create a monochromatic look. The stunning color extends through the midsole and translucent outsole, accompanied by a steel grey Nike Swoosh and Mamba logo across the tongue. While we wait for official retailer images, this already has us excited for another clean colorway of Kobe's most popular silhouette.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Total Orange” is expected to release sometime during the fall season of 2025. The shoes will come with a standard retail tag of $190 and should come in full sizing. However, expect these to be very limited in their nature as we should see a highly-anticipated release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers.