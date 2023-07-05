Stephen A. Smith and the First Take crew discussed the Los Angeles Angels, specifically Shohei Ohtani, and at the end of the discussion, Smith took a shot at the Angels, calling them irrelevant.

“Oh who cares?” Stephen A. Smith said, when a cohost noted that Anthony Rendon is injured. “I wish him well, I'm against him being healthy or whatever. But the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, no one cares about you. No one. I don't even know. I've been in LA quite often, I never hear anybody talking about the Angels. We love driving by the stadium, it looks really nice. No one cares, you're irrelevant. Period.”

As you can see, Smith did not pull any punches. It must be weird if you are Anthony Rendon and you hear that statement.

Earlier on the show, the desk discussed whether or not the Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani. Smith advocated for the Angels to trade Ohtani ahead of the deadline to make sure they secure something in return, rather than let him walk in free agency.

The Angels have not made the playoffs in Ohtani's career. Mike Trout's injury is a massive blow to the team's playoff hopes this year. They are still in contention in the wild card hunt, but are on the outside looking in, and Mike Trout is going to be out for a significant amount of time.

It will be interesting to see if the Angels can stay in contention, or if they will trade Ohtani at the deadline if they fall out of contention.