Real-life married couple and Barbie writers Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig will reunite for the former's next film. Baumbach has assembled a star-studded ensemble for his next Netflix feature, which includes George Clooney, Eve Hewson, and more.
Deadline is reporting some of the recent additions to Baumbach's next film. Gerwig and Hewson lead the pack of newcomers. Isla Fisher and Patrick Wilson are just a couple of the names to join the film. Clooney, Laura Dern, Riley Keough, and Adam Sandler will also star in the film.
Emily Mortimer co-wrote the film with Baumbach. Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and Baumbach will produce the film. Netflix will distribute it.
This is Baumbach's latest film for Netflix. His last three films dating back to The Meyerowitz Stories have been distributed by the streaming service. This includes Marriage Story and White Noise, both of which were nominated for several awards.
Plot details are still being kept under wraps. Deadline's report calls it “a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults.”
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach had worked together for years prior to their marriage. Gerwig first starred in Baumbach's 2010 film Greenberg. She would go on to star in his films Frances Ha, Mistress America, and White Noise.
The two also wrote the script of Barbie, which landed a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination at the 2024 Oscars. Gerwig directed the film. which went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2023. It made over $1.4 billion at the box office and was nominated for eight total Oscars (winning Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?”).