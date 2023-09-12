Hollywood heartthrob Noah Centineo has lent his voice to the cause of embattled Iranian filmmaker Saeed Roustaee, urging global film festival leaders to support and recognize the talented director's work. Roustaee, known for his groundbreaking contributions to Iranian cinema, has faced challenges and controversy in recent years.

Noah Centineo, renowned for his roles in films like “To All the Boys I've Loved Before” and “The Perfect Date,” has used his platform to advocate for social causes. In a heartfelt appeal, he called upon film festival heads worldwide to consider Roustaee's work and the importance of artistic freedom in the global film industry.

“I am here for a friend. A friend who knows viscerally that freedom of expression is a gift and that it is not free, as much as it should be a basic human right,” Centineo told the group. “He knows it needs to be fought for and protected and I know it’s not every day that artists can come together to take a stand and protect one of their own in such a dire situation,” was what the actor said according to Variety.

Roustaee's work, which often delves into social and cultural themes, has faced obstacles and censorship in Iran, where authorities have sometimes stifled artistic expression. Despite these challenges, his films have garnered international acclaim and recognition. However, due to his recent work, “Leila's Brothers,” which centers around a woman who works to support her family who have faced troubles with debt in the face of the sanctions against Iran, he was sent to prison due to his former charges in “anti-regime propaganda activity,” as reported by Variety.

Centineo's appeal has drawn attention to the larger issue of artists facing adversity in their pursuit of creative expression, particularly in regions where artistic freedoms are constrained. His call for support underscores the significance of film festivals as platforms for showcasing diverse voices and perspectives. The director has since then been banned in directing films for the next five years.

Roustaee's previous film, “Just 6.5,” has received critical acclaim and was selected for several international film festivals. However, the Iranian government's decision to withdraw support for the film's submission to the 2022 Academy Awards due to its portrayal of drug-related issues has ignited controversy and renewed discussions about artistic censorship in Iran.