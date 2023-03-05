There is a new women’s flyweight champion in the UFC, as Alexa Grasso stunned the MMA world with a sensational finish of Valentina Shevchenko to snatch the belt and become first-time titleholder.

Alexa Grasso pulled off the win via a perfectly executed rear-naked choke in the fourth round, leaving no doubt as to who was the rightful winner of this bout.

ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!! WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑🇲🇽 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/t4HMH5vXnw — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

“Wooooow. Alexa Grasso has just subbed Valentina Shevchenko via RNC. She is the new women’s flyweight champion. Mexico has another champion,” Ariel Helwani tweeted shortly after Alex Grasso forced Valentina Shevchenko to tap out.

Alexa Grasso kept in step from start to finish of her fight against Shevchenko, never looking totally outclassed during any moment of the showdown. There were only fewer than 30 seconds when Alex Grasso got Shevchenko, making the victory even more dramatic.

“I thought Grasso looked great. Even if she didn’t finish that choke it would have been 2-2 heading into the fifth round and she had all the momentum,” Adam Martin said. “Shevchenko has looked very human these last two fights, and now her reign as champion is over. Wow.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“MAGICAL backtake from Alexa Grasso! Punished the spin from Shevchenko and that is TIGHT! It’s over!!!!!! OOOOHHHHH MYYYYYY GOOOOODDDD,” Twitter user @BoxingBusch gushed after the Mexican’s shocking triumph.

Here are more reactions from Alexa Grasso memorable night:

Shevchenko missed the spinning back kick and Grasso took advantage immediately. #UFC285 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 5, 2023

Several (former) UFC champs (Usman, Izzy, Shevchenko) losing late in a sudden burst after more or less controlling most of the fight. Wild times. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) March 5, 2023

ALEXA GRASSO WITH THE UPSET OF THE YEAR AS SHE SUBMITS SHEVCHENKO pic.twitter.com/wfe5rcKT3l — Mismatch (@MismatchSports) March 5, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko won the flyweight title in 2018 by beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk and defended the belt seven consecutive times before falling prey to Alex Grasso, who extended her win streak to five fights.