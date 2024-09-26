ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the prelims in the women’s bantamweight division between Nora Cornolle and Jacqueline Cavalcanti. Cornolle has won eight-straight fights and is 2-0 in her time in the UFC coming into this matchup meanwhile, Cavalcanti is just one month removed from winning her second fight in the UFC which was her fifth win in a row. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Cornolle-Cavalcanti prediction and pick.

Nora Cornolle (8-1) is coming off a brutal beatdown of Melissa Mullins in her last fight where she finished via KO/TKO in the second round. That gave her her eighth win in a row after suffering her only defeat in her pro debut and her sixth KO/TKO in her career. She will be looking to extend her winning streak to nine in a row when she takes on Jacqueline Cavalcanti this weekend in Paris, France.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti (7-1) comes into this fight winning each of her last five fights while winning back-to-back fights inside the Octagon. She is coming off a split decision victory in her last fight against Josiane Nunes last month. Cavalcanti will be searching for her sixth win in a row when she takes on Nora Cornolle in her backyard this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Nora Cornolle-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Odds

Nora Cornolle: +180

Jacueline Cavalcanti: -218

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

Why Nora Cornolle Will Win

Nora Cornolle is poised to emerge victorious against Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing her superior striking and evolving ground game.

Cornolle’s aggressive striking style will be a key factor in this matchup. Known for her heavy hands and powerful combinations, she possesses the ability to end fights early. Her recent first-round finish in the UFC demonstrates her improved finishing instincts and power. Cavalcanti, while technically sound, may struggle to match Cornolle’s raw power and aggression.

Cornolle’s relentless forward pressure is likely to overwhelm Cavalcanti. By constantly pushing the pace, Cornolle can force Cavalcanti into uncomfortable positions and potentially gas her out as the fight progresses. This high-pressure approach has been effective for Cornolle in past bouts and should prove advantageous against Cavalcanti’s more measured style.

While primarily known for her striking, Cornolle has shown significant improvements in her grappling. This well-rounded skill set will allow her to dictate where the fight takes place. If Cavalcanti attempts to take the fight to the ground, Cornolle’s defensive wrestling and scrambling ability should keep her out of danger.

Fighting in Paris, Cornolle will have the hometown crowd behind her. This energy can provide a significant psychological boost, potentially pushing her to perform at an even higher level. Cornolle enters this fight on a five-fight win streak, including her UFC debut victory. This momentum, combined with her growing confidence at the highest level, gives her a mental edge over Cavalcanti, who has faced some controversy in recent decisions

Nora Cornolle’s aggressive striking, relentless pressure, improved ground game, home advantage, and recent form make her the favorite to defeat Jacqueline Cavalcanti at UFC Paris.

Why Jacqueline Cavalcanti Will Win

Jacqueline Cavalcanti is primed to secure a victory over Nora Cornolle at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing her improved skillset and strategic advantages.

Cavalcanti’s ability to maintain a high striking output will be crucial in this matchup. She lands an impressive 7.23 significant strikes per minute, more than doubling Cornolle’s 3.29. This volume will allow Cavalcanti to control the pace and potentially overwhelm her opponent.

With a 3-inch reach advantage, Cavalcanti can effectively keep Cornolle at bay and pick her apart from a distance. This will be particularly important in neutralizing Cornolle’s power punches. Cavalcanti’s recent performance against Josiane Nunes demonstrated her ability to stick to a game plan against a power puncher. This experience will serve her well against Cornolle, who relies heavily on her physical power.

Cavalcanti’s superior defensive abilities will be a key factor. She successfully defends against 77% of significant strikes thrown her way, compared to Cornolle’s 56%. This defensive prowess will allow her to avoid damage while countering effectively.

Having already defeated Cornolle in their 2021 bout, Cavalcanti holds a psychological edge. While both fighters have improved since then, Cavalcanti’s speed advantage was evident in their first encounter and is likely to play a crucial role again. Cavalcanti enters this fight with momentum, coming off a victory over Josiane Nunes just over a month ago. This recent high-level competition will have her sharp and ready for the challenge Cornolle presents.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti’s superior striking volume, reach advantage, improved fight IQ, defensive skills, previous victory, and recent form make her the favorite to emerge victorious against Nora Cornolle at UFC Paris.

Final Nora Cornolle-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated rematch between Jacqueline Cavalcanti and Nora Cornolle at UFC Paris, fans can expect a closely contested battle. Cavalcanti’s technical striking and reach advantage will likely allow her to control the distance early on, peppering Cornolle with jabs and leg kicks. However, Cornolle’s improved power and aggression, fueled by the home crowd, will see her close the gap as the fight progresses. The bout will likely go the distance, with both fighters having their moments. Cavalcanti’s volume striking and defensive skills will be matched against Cornolle’s power and pressure. Ultimately, the judges’ decision could go either way, but Cornolle’s home advantage might just tip the scales in her favor in a razor-thin split decision.

Final Nora Cornolle-Jacqueline Cavalcanti Prediction & Pick: Nora Cornolle (+180), Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)