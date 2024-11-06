Last month, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University had its famed “Greatest Homecoming on Earth” (GHOE), drawing unprecedented crowds. With an estimated attendance of 131,753—based on ground and aerial law enforcement assessments, this year’s GHOE was truly an event to remember. Over the course of a week, alumni, students, fans, and friends gathered in Greensboro for a celebration packed with events, from traditional campus ceremonies to high-energy gatherings across the city.

With a student population of 14,311, North Carolina A&T remains the largest historically Black college or university in the nation for the 11th consecutive year. North Carolina A&T Associate Vice Chancellor of Alumni, Crystal W. Boyce, remarked on GHOE’s growing influence, “Our homecoming is not just an annual celebration it’s a powerful economic driver and a symbol of our Aggie pride.” According to Boyce, GHOE 2024 left a substantial mark on the local economy, with hotels, restaurants, and shops filled to capacity. Greensboro’s major hotels, including the Koury Center (official host of GHOE) and the Grandover Resort, quickly sold out, with the Koury Center booking out its block within minutes early this year.

Among the highlights, the homecoming football game saw such overwhelming interest that additional bleachers were installed to accommodate 1,500 extra fans, reaching a historic game-day total of 23,016. Surrounding the stadium, the spirit of GHOE was at tailgates along Laurel Street and across practice fields, at Aggie Fan Fest, and at the Divine 9 Greek Plots. Aggie Fan Fest alone saw 47,000 attendees, to enjoy food, music, and vendor booths over three days.

This year’s GHOE was the 98th, and the tradition remains as popular as ever, with the official events covering only part of the activity. An entire ecosystem of off-campus celebrations took over Greensboro, attracting thousands more to private parties, concerts, and other nighttime gatherings organized by promoters.

Yet GHOE is not just a time to celebrate but also a moment for Aggies to give back. More than 2,100 Aggies contributed to the Homecoming Giving Challenge, a fundraiser for student and academic needs, while others supported the 1891 Challenge for financial aid and donated to the Aggie Source food pantry, providing essentials for students facing food insecurity.

“There is truly something in this celebration for everyone,” said Boyce. “We’re already looking forward to Oct. 5 – 12, 2025, and our 99th annual homecoming, and we know plenty of other Aggies are, too.”

N.C. A&T’s homecoming grows bigger each year, and with its 100th celebration in sight, the Aggie spirit remains unstoppable. This year’s GHOE cemented its legacy as the Greatest Homecoming on Earth, uniting generations in a powerful showcase of pride and tradition.