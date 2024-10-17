Airbnb and hotel bookings are full as families and friends reunite for the festivities of homecoming season at North Carolina A&T State University(A&T). Aggies of all ages are out in full force for the 98th edition of this cherished event.

The Greatest Homecoming on Earth, or GHOE, is more than just a football game. It’s a weeklong celebration where alumni return to their alma mater and engage in various events, including speaker series and mental health seminars, while giving back to the university and showcasing Aggie pride.

For newcomers and non-Aggie community members, there are plenty of activities to enjoy:

– The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert, featuring Praise Project with Jekayln and Koryn Hawthorne, is set for Thursday at Corbett Sports Center at 6 p.m.

– The “Still Standing on Business” homecoming step show, hosted by Drankins and Metchie, will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Saturday is the highlight of the week, starting with the homecoming parade at 8 a.m. on Lindsey Street, followed by a fan fest. The football game will kick off at 1 p.m. at Truist Stadium against Coastal Athletic Association rival Hampton University.

Following a hopeful A&T win, the homecoming concert will feature Latto, Bryson Tiller, Bossman Dlow, Mariah the Scientist, and Rob49, hosted by comedian Desi Banks. This event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum and will conclude the week’s festivities.

For the Aggie football program, this homecoming weekend represents a crucial game in their season. Entering the matchup with one win, the Aggies face a 0-2 CAA opponent in Hampton, which recently lost a close game against Rhode Island. A victory could boost the Aggies’ momentum for the remainder of the season.

Last year, the Aggies fell to Hampton, 26-24, the Pirates finished the season 5-6, while last year’s homecoming saw the Aggies lose to Towson, 32-42, and finish the season with a disappointing 1-10 record.

In a recent press conference, second-year head coach Vincent Brown expressed his excitement for GHOE, noting that the bye week allowed the team to evaluate their performance.

“How exciting it is for GHOE. Last year, I got to experience this for the first time and see what it really means,” Brown said. “This past week couldn’t have come at a better time. We did a deep dive self-scout on all three phases of the game to assess what we’re doing well and what we need to improve.”

The Aggies’ defense is currently ranked last in points allowed, with an average of 39.67 points per game. Offensively, they have accumulated 1,991 total yards and scored 11 touchdowns this season.

Brown’s players understand the significance of this game for the university and its potential impact on the season. Defensive back Janaz Sumpter, a graduate-senior, reflected on his journey since freshman year and highlighted his biggest accomplishment being an Aggie.

“In my freshman year, I wasn’t really playing, so I went out and partied. As I got older, I toned it down and focused on winning the game,” Sumpter said. He has recorded 17 total tackles and one interception this season, and he knows he needs to perform at his best to help the struggling A&T defense.

“Being the first in my family to go to college and graduate was a big honor for me,” he added. “I’m not upset about not playing at a Power Five school. I’m happy at A&T. It has shown me a lot and made me who I am today, and I’m honored.”