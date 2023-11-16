The North Carolina A&T Lady Aggies picked up a resounding win over Wake Forest 56-51 after a dominant third quarter and clutch free throws.

The North Carolina A&T Lady Aggies picked up a resounding win over Wake Forest on Wednesday evening. The Lady Aggies are a legitimately good team, boasting an 8-point lead over the Lady Bulldogs of Georgia in their November 6th matchup before dropping the game 71-59.

North Carolina A&T entered the game confidently and played Wake Forest to a 25-25 tie at halftime. The Aggies had momentum going into halftime after a D'Mya Tucker putback and a Jordyn Dorsey 3-pointer.

The second half began with a bang for A&T, as they scored seven consecutive points. Maleia Bracone contributed with a putback, Taila Davis found Chaniya Clark for a layup, and Dorsey sank another three-pointer. Wake Forest attempted to regroup but North Carolina A&T continued to pour on the points, eventually extending their run to 14-0 in the third quarter.

A&T extended their lead to 11 in the third quarter, staying in the driver's seat until Wake Forest started to fight back. They started their comeback attempt by scoring five unanswered points that cut North Carolina A&T's lead to 46-44 with 3:53 remaining.

However, Tucker made a shot to stop the Deac's momentum, and Dorsey made a clutch free throw that gave the Lady Aggies a five-point cushion on their lead. Wake Forest wasn't done, however, as they pulled back into the game with a four-point swing.

Bracone, who assumed the point guard role due to Dorsey's foul trouble, made a game-saving play as she found her way around the defense to fire a pass to Chaniya Clark that Clark converted for an And-1 score. After the successful free throw, the Lady Aggies led 52-48 with 54 seconds left in the game. The Deacs were forced to play the foul game, hoping that the Lady Aggies would miss key free throws that could get them back into the game.

However, North Carolina A&T made three clutch free throws to secure the victory over Wake Forest, its second consecutive win against the Deacs. Their last win over Wake Forest was in the 2010 WINT tournament when the Lady Aggies dominated with a 73-49 victory. Also of note, this is head coach Tarrell Robinson's second victory over a Power Five team. His Lady Aggies prevailed over Clemson on December 20, 2019, winning 82-74.

North Carolina A&T looks to continue its winning momentum with a game against Liberty University on Sunday at 2 PM EST.