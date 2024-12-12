College football fans and pundits everywhere when the news dropped on Wednesday that Bill Belichick is heading to Chapel Hill to be the head coach at North Carolina. This is one of the most high-profile coaching hires at the college level in recent memory, so everyone was immediately eager to get all of the information around the move.

Belichick's deal with the Tar Heels spans over three years and is worth $30 million, according to Ralph D. Russo of The Atheltic.

It will be fascinating to see how the Belichick experiment works out at the college level, especially in the modern era with the transfer portal and NIL driving so much of the team building process. The former New England Patriots coach has plenty of experience with that type of landscape from his time in the NFL — nearly 50 years as a coach in total — and the free agency process.

If Belichick can accumulate the kind of talent that North Carolina needs to compete in the ACC, he will undoubtedly be able to scheme up adequate game plans in order to win games and succeed there. Belichick will also have the advantage of creating a big brand in Chapel Hill while also not having to compete with the likes of the SEC and the Big Ten on the field, although he will certainly be battling those powerful programs in the recruiting ranks.

The other big question that everyone is eager to find out the answer to is what the culture will look like at North Carolina. Belichick famously ran a very tight ship in New England and some players didn't love the way that it was structured.

Will that work with college football players, especially ones that now have the power to just redshirt and go to a different school? Will Belichick change his approach to do something different? These are all vital questions that need to be answered and will go a long way in determining how successful Belichick is with this North Carolina football team.