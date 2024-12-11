The North Carolina football team recently parted ways with head coach Mack Brown, and the Tar Heels officially hired his replacement on Wednesday. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has accepted the offer and he will be the next head coach for North Carolina.

A lot of people don't think that Bill Belichick is built for college football. He has no college coaching experience and people think that he might struggle with recruiting and the transfer portal. However, Fox analyst Joel Klatt thinks that Belichick can have success because of his ruthless and transactional nature.

“This sport is ready for someone like Bill Belichick,” Joel Klatt said during an episode of his podcast. “Belichick was one of the more ruthless and transactional coaches that we've ever seen in the NFL. Those guys helped him win championships, and then that sentiment, it was like once he felt like they couldn't help him anymore. It was like, okay, it's transactional. Like, bring me somebody else.”

With college football shifting to this era of NIL and the transfer portal, Joel Klatt actually thinks Bill Belichick can benefit from this new landscape.

“As the transactional nature of college football changes from the player side first, because they can leave at any time,” Klatt added. “Remember, we're seeing that right now with the transfer portal window wide open. If it's transactional on the player side, then it's going to start to be transactional on the coaches side as well. And so our sport is going to become more transactional every single year. And we see this in real time every single day, players that are starters, that are captains leaving for the transfer portal. So I don't think it's actually as big of an issue now that Bill Belichick is a ruthless transactional style coach, because I think that that could actually work at this level.”

We all know that Belichick is good football coach, and Klatt is confident that he will succeed when it comes to talent evaluation.

“It's such an annual cycle of constructing these rosters, due to the transfer portal, due to high school recruiting, it really matters who you're bringing in on an annual basis,” Klatt continued. “So the evaluation of talent is really important when it comes to evaluating talent as that becomes more paramount and important. In college football, a guy like Bill Belichick would absolutely thrive in that environment.”

There are a lot of differing opinions on this North Carolina football hire, but Joel Klatt is excited to see Bill Belichick coach the college game.

“One other thing that I think that we're moving into is that you can't just evaluate the talent, but then you have to value that talent,” Klatt said. “Well, that's a pro model. Bill Belichick did that as well as anybody in the history of the NFL. That's why they were able to sustain such an incredible dynasty over essentially two decades in a league that does everything to drive parity. Do I think it would work? Yes, and am I here for it? Yes. Do I think it would be really good for the sport? Yes.”

Everyone thought that the days of seeing Belichick coaching football were over. Everyone was wrong. He is back, and he will be leading the Tar Heels in 2025.