North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick continues to round out his staff with prominent names, this time bringing in veteran NFL scout Frantzy Jourdain as part of the Tar Heels' player personnel staff.

First broken by CBS Sports/Inside Carolina, Jourdain becomes the sixth member of the program's Support Staff, which is led by North Carolina General Manager and former NFL analyst/writer Michael Lombardi.

Belichick is very familiar with Jourdain's talents, as the two worked together for 13 years in New England with Jourdain making a name for himself in the Patriots' scouting department. Originally hired in 2003 as a player personnel assistant, Jourdain climbed the ranks quickly and was promptly promoted to area scout in 2005.

Following his time in New England, Jourdain joined the Houston Texans as a southeast area scout in 2016 before being elevated again to national scout in 2017-18. In 2019 he was hired by Denver President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway as the Broncos' new southeast area scout.

Jourdain does have a brief stint in both college football and the Tar Heel State as a graduate assistant at North Carolina Central University from 1997-99.

While news has recently circulated that Belichick has not officially signed his contract at North Carolina – a move CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones said was “not uncommon in college” – the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach hasn't slowed down in his recruiting of both coaches and players.

Late last week Belichick dipped into the transfer portal to pick up former Washington Husky defender Thaddeus Dixon, who had 43 tackles for the Huskies last season. Dixon became the fourth Washington player to transfer to UNC since Belichick's hiring of his son, Stephen, as the team's defensive coordinator. Stephen Belichick was the defensive coordinator for one season at Washington last year before deciding to join his father in Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick also brought in former Washington coach and elite recruiter Armond Hawkins to be his defensive backs coach.

The Tar Heels will look for their first double-digit win season since 2015 with Belichick at the helm after the program's six-year reunion with former coach Mack Brown never took off. Brown's best mark – a 9-5 season in 2022 – was still the Tar Heels' second best record in the 2000's. Many consider North Carolina to be a sleeping giant in college football, with the program being close to fertile recruiting ground and boasting one of the most well-known brands in the Atlantic Coast Conference.