North Carolina football now has its first experienced quarterback addition in the Bill Belichick era. And Belichick's new QB find in the portal is an intriguing one given his past, plus his father's NFL ties.

Ryan Browne is going from Purdue to North Carolina, with Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reporting the move Thursday evening. Belichick has officially lured in seven total transfer portal entries. However, Browne becomes his first quarterback from the portal.

This now means Browne is entering a QB room already featuring four-star signing Bryce Baker as Belichick's newest passing options. The incoming freshman, though, signed late during the early signing period in December after hearing more about Belichick's vision for UNC.

Browne still brings plenty of intrigue. Not just because of his past accolades, but having a father who likely ran into Belichick in the league.

Bill Belichick's new QB background, including father's NFL ties

Browne is the son of former NFL fullback Jim Browne. The dad had a rather unique trek to the NFL.

The elder Browne started his college career as a placekicker for Northwestern. But he later proved he can use his hands too instead of relying solely on his leg. He lined up at fullback for the Wildcats.

But there's more to the father of Browne. He happens to be a former teammate of a future New England Patriots quarterback and beloved Boston sports figure. But it's not Tom Brady. Jim Browne teamed alongside Doug Flutie as a Boston College transfer. The dad was there when Flutie hit that miracle Hail Mary pass to defeat Miami in 1984.

Jim Browne played for three NFL franchises in the 1980s: Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and the Los Angeles Rams. That came during an era Belichick started to establish himself as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Ryan Browne starred in the state of New York. He emerged and tied as the third-best overall 2023 prospect in the Empire State by 247Sports. Browne starred for Milford Academy in New Berlin before signing with Purdue. The Boilermakers represented his lone power conference opportunity.

Browne catapulted into the Big 10 Conference spotlight on Oct. 12. He went 18-of-26 for 297 yards and fired three touchdowns in nearly knocking off Illinois. He also gashed the defense with 118 rushing yards. The Fighting Illini escaped 50-49 in one of the more exciting contests of the Big 10, plus college football, season.

Browne combined for 773 total yards, including 532 in the air in 2024. Belichick is getting a QB with three more years of eligibility remaining. Browne is one of two portal additions on Thursday — the other former Alabama offensive lineman Miles McVay, who suited up for longtime friend of Belichick Nick Saban.