Bill Belichick is back in the coaching game as he has been hired to be the next head coach of the North Carolina football team. Belichick obviously had a legendary run with the New England Patriots as he led one of the most famous dynasties of all-time, and now he will be coaching at the college level for the first time. However, according to one insider, Belichick's preference is still the NFL.

The North Carolina football team recently moved on from Mack Brown, and now Bill Belichick is taking over as the head coach of the program. Last season, Belichick showed interest in a lot of NFL openings, but those teams didn't show a lot of interest in him. Albert Breer thinks that his preference is in the NFL, but it's too late now.

“I had a feeling something could happen last night and now this is starting to drag out a little bit,” Albert Breer said during an episode of the Dan Patrick Show. “There’s always that in the back of your head, is he just making sure before he does something that some NFL team isn't going to call and say well wait a minute Bill, maybe we can’t guarantee you anything but you might want to wait a few weeks here. Could that happen? I think that’s certainly possible too. I think his preference probably is still to stay in the NFL.”

Belichick has now seen the league from a new perspective after not landing any jobs last year. However, even if the NFL is his preference, he accepted this North Carolina job, and he is already 72. This very likely will be his last stop.

“Bill [Belichick] was stunned by the lack of interest last year so you had six jobs open not including New England, which was obviously the one that let him go, and he only got interest really from one team,” Breer continued. “The bureaucracy got in the way of him getting that job. So now after a year he’s got the 30,000 foot view of the league, he’s gotten to see how a lot of these teams operate, take a closer look at how each team is effected by all the factors inside their organizations.”

It was surprising to see the lack of interest that teams had in Belichick last year. Yes, he struggled after Tom Brady left and he is getting old. However, he did lead one of the most impressive dynasties that football has ever seen. You have to be a good coach to do that.

Belichick wanted to coach again, and now he is able to do that. He is the new head coach of the North Carolina football team. He might've preferred a job in the NFL, but there's no going back now.