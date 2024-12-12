The North Carolina football program hired Bill Belichick as its new head coach on Wednesday. Yes, the six-time Super Bowl winner and long-time New England Patriots head coach is now heading to Chapel Hill to coach college football.

North Carolina hiring Belichick sparked plenty of reactions, although the program is reportedly invested millions into this attempt to resurrect the football team.

On Thursday morning, legendary college basketball head coach Rick Pitino, who is currently at St. John's, shared his thoughts about the hire with a post on X.

“Bill will be great at @UNCFootball . They are so lucky to land him. College is now the pros. Good luck to the GOAT!”

Pitino brings up an interesting by saying “college is now the pros.” With the way the NIL landscape has shifted, college sports are now heavily about offering compensation to players. As such, Belichick moving to the college realm could work out for North Carolina.

On the other hand, he has never coached in college in his entire career, and recruiting high school players will be a new wrinkle for Belichick.

After North Carolina decided not to retain Mack Brown at the end of the 2024 season, rumors swirled about a number of candidates. Names such as Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, and Georgia DC Glenn Schumann were linked to Chapel Hill before the Belichick rumors emerged.

So far, it has been a busy coaching cycle in college football. On top of Belichick going to North Carolina, UNLV hired Dan Mullen, Barry Odom went from UNLV to Purdue, and Rich Rodriguez returned to West Virginia in a surprising turn of events.

Nonetheless, the Bill Belichick hire is the biggest of them all, and a lot of eyeballs will be looking at the Tar Heels football team for the foreseeable future.