There have been rumors that Mack Brown won't be the head coach of North Carolina football next year, but he will be returning.

The North Carolina football team got out to a hot start this season as they were ranked #10 in the country with a 6-0 record, but two shocking upsets derailed their season a bit. The Tar Heels first went down at home against Virginia, and that is the only power five win on the season for the Cavaliers. That loss certainly took the wind out of the sail for North Carolina as they followed that game up with another close upset loss to Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels have since rebounded as they are now 8-2 and ranked #20 in the country ahead of their big game against Clemson football this weekend.

Mack Brown is the head coach of the North Carolina football team and he is 72 years old. There have been some rumors that he is going to retire when the season concludes, but UNC spokesperson Jeremy Sharpe put those rumors to bed on Thursday.

“It’s that time of year, so someone is going to start this rumor in hopes of affecting our team &/or recruiting like they’ve done past 2 years,” Sharpe said, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. “Mack (Brown) is full steam ahead. In fact, he already has spring practice planned & is currently setting up recruiting visits for December, so no, he’s not retiring.”

North Carolina football fans are thrilled to hear that news. Brown has done a great job bringing this program back near the top of the ACC, and the future looks bright for the Tar Heels. There is still work to be done this year, and North Carolina has their sights set on a New Year's Six bowl.