Tez Walker, the North Carolina football team's wide receiver, had a challenging night in the game against Georgia Tech. He sustained a late, blindside hit during the fourth quarter, leading to his hospitalization. However, there is some positive news on the horizon. Sunday morning brought encouraging updates as Walker has been discharged from the hospital. As of this writing, he was en route back to Chapel Hill.

Tez Walker has been released from the hospital per UNC. “Tez is doing better, has been released from the hospital, and is flying back to Chapel Hill this morning.” — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 29, 2023

Walker's injury occurred when he caught a pass from Drake Maye over the middle but fumbled due to the impact of a hard hit. Initial concerns centered around the possibility of internal injuries.

Walker's season for North Carolina football has been quite unconventional. It has been marked by delays in his eligibility status imposed by the NCAA. Nevertheless, he made an immediate impact upon returning to the field. This ultimately led to the unfortunate hit that resulted in his hospitalization.

In the current season, Walker has accumulated impressive statistics. He currently boasts 26 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns in just four games for North Carolina football.

Tough Loss

Keep in mind that this game in Atlanta proved to be a challenging night for North Carolina Football in general. It resulted in their second consecutive loss in the 2023 season. It was also their third consecutive loss to Georgia Tech and their 11th defeat in their last 13 visits to the Yellow Jackets.

Again, Walker made a significant catch on 3rd and 17. This was set to gain 36 yards and advance the North Carolina football offense into Yellow Jacket territory. This occurred with just 2:54 left in the fourth quarter, while they were trailing 46-42. However, his promising catch and run were abruptly interrupted by the aforementioned blindside hit from Georgia Tech's defensive back, Ahmari Harvey.

The unfortunate sequence of events not only led to Walker fumbling the ball. It also dashed any hopes of a comeback and left him shaken on the field. Upon reaching the sideline, North Carolina football's trainers promptly arranged for a cart to transport Walker to a nearby hospital.

Thankfully, Walker has been released, and we hope he will continue with a swift and full recovery.