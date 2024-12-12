Quantcast

Stephen A. Smith hits Bill Belichick with harsh ‘beneath him’ take on UNC hire

Stephen A. Smith isn't a fan of Bill Belichick going to UNC.

By

Randall Barnes

North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.

Bill Belichick’s hiring at UNC has sparked widespread discussions in the sports world, but few takes are as unique as Stephen A. Smith’s perspective on his anticipated arrival with the Tar Heels. On the latest edition of First Take ffollowing Belichick's hire to UNC, Smith said that the job was beneath him.

“I do think the job is beneath him. I applaud the University of North Carolina for hiring him, very, very smart on their part. When is the last time North Carolina Football has really, really been relevant in the National Championship picture or anything like that. I think it was not since 1980 if I remember correctly.

He continued, “They are in the ACC, a respectable conference, but we all know it’s not the SEC, it’s not the BIG 10. So I look at it from that standpoint and I just say I don’t blame them one bit, it’s a tremendous hire on North Carolina’s part and they were wise to make this move. For Bill Belichick I’m not going to say it’s not wise for him to take the job, I’m simply saying it’s beneath him, meaning this man is the greatest ever.”

“What I’s saying about it being beneath him because it’s a damn shame that this is the job he had to take to be back into coaching, he’s Bill Belichick he deserves so much more than the history of North Carolina Football warrants,” Stephen A. Smith added.

Smith is correct when it comes to UNC's pedigree as a football power. The Tar Heels are known for their basketball legacy, boasting alumni such as Vince Carter and Michael Jordan who changed the way the sport itself was played. But, the football team hasn't had the same history especially in recent memory.

As Smith stated himself, the last time North Carolina won an ACC Conference title was in 1980. However, they did secure two division titles in 2015 and 2022. Back in 1980, when UNC claimed the ACC title, their roster included Lawrence Taylor, who later played under Bill Belichick as his defensive coordinator with the Giants.

But, the University of North Carolina is one of the best higher educational institutions in the nation. They have the money and resources that can be funneled into creating a competitive football program, which Belichick cited as a contingent of his hire his 400+ page “coaching bible”. The right investment with stable leadership could lead to success.

Related North Carolina Football NewsArticle continues below
Bill Belichick gets mixed transfer portal updates at North Carolina
Bill Belichick gets mixed transfer portal updates at North Carolina
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick gets 100% real on leaving NFL
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick gets 100% real on leaving NFL
North Carolina HC Bill Belichick reveals who he plans to hire first
North Carolina HC Bill Belichick reveals who he plans to hire first

 

Clemson, UNC's ACC rival, is a great example of this. Once not known as a football powerhouse, Clemson's program was transformed under Dabo Swinney, leading the team to win two National Championships—their first since 1981. Perhaps Belichick can lead the Tar Heels to a similar path in his tenure with the program.

The Tar Heels conclude their season in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with a matchup against UConn on December 28th at 11 AM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Randall Barnes is ClutchPoints' Head of HBCU (Historically Black College or University) content and the founder of HBCU Pulse, a multimedia outlet with the mission to tell the authentic stories of HBCU Life via traditional, digital and social media outlets.

Google News LogoFollow Us
Apple News LogoSubscribe
Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

You may also like
Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon HudsonBill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin rips ‘dumb system’ after Maalik Murphy’s transfer portal move ahead of bowl gameOle Miss HC Lane Kiffin rips ‘dumb system’ after Maalik Murphy’s transfer portal move ahead of bowl game
Colorado football’s Deion Sanders loses former four-star QB to transfer portalColorado football’s Deion Sanders loses former four-star QB to transfer portal
2024 College Football Playoff: All 47 bowl game predictions2024 College Football Playoff: All 47 bowl game predictions
Notre Dame football HC Marcus Freeman breaks silence on Bears coaching rumorsNotre Dame football HC Marcus Freeman breaks silence on Bears coaching rumors
Miami, Mario Cristobal lose 2 players to transfer portal in a matter of minutesMiami, Mario Cristobal lose 2 players to transfer portal in a matter of minutes
Alabama football’s Kalen DeBoer gets real about player opt-outs after CFP exclusionAlabama football’s Kalen DeBoer gets real about player opt-outs after CFP exclusion
Former 5-star Ohio State QB hits transfer portal, with a catchFormer 5-star Ohio State QB hits transfer portal, with a catch
USC football’s 2-sport, 5-star recruit enters transfer portalUSC football’s 2-sport, 5-star recruit enters transfer portal
Bill Belichick has ulterior motive to UNC job according to Colin CowherdBill Belichick has ulterior motive to UNC job according to Colin Cowherd
WVU president gets honest on possible ‘prodigal son’ return to West Virginia footballWVU president gets honest on possible ‘prodigal son’ return to West Virginia football
Oregon HC Dan Lanning proposes 2 major College Football Playoff changesOregon HC Dan Lanning proposes 2 major College Football Playoff changes
Bill BelichickStephen A. Smith