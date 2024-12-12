Stephen A. Smith hits Bill Belichick with harsh ‘beneath him’ take on UNC hire

Bill Belichick’s hiring at UNC has sparked widespread discussions in the sports world, but few takes are as unique as Stephen A. Smith’s perspective on his anticipated arrival with the Tar Heels. On the latest edition of First Take ffollowing Belichick's hire to UNC, Smith said that the job was beneath him.

“I do think the job is beneath him. I applaud the University of North Carolina for hiring him, very, very smart on their part. When is the last time North Carolina Football has really, really been relevant in the National Championship picture or anything like that. I think it was not since 1980 if I remember correctly.

He continued, “They are in the ACC, a respectable conference, but we all know it’s not the SEC, it’s not the BIG 10. So I look at it from that standpoint and I just say I don’t blame them one bit, it’s a tremendous hire on North Carolina’s part and they were wise to make this move. For Bill Belichick I’m not going to say it’s not wise for him to take the job, I’m simply saying it’s beneath him, meaning this man is the greatest ever.”

“What I’s saying about it being beneath him because it’s a damn shame that this is the job he had to take to be back into coaching, he’s Bill Belichick he deserves so much more than the history of North Carolina Football warrants,” Stephen A. Smith added.

Smith is correct when it comes to UNC's pedigree as a football power. The Tar Heels are known for their basketball legacy, boasting alumni such as Vince Carter and Michael Jordan who changed the way the sport itself was played. But, the football team hasn't had the same history especially in recent memory.

As Smith stated himself, the last time North Carolina won an ACC Conference title was in 1980. However, they did secure two division titles in 2015 and 2022. Back in 1980, when UNC claimed the ACC title, their roster included Lawrence Taylor, who later played under Bill Belichick as his defensive coordinator with the Giants.

But, the University of North Carolina is one of the best higher educational institutions in the nation. They have the money and resources that can be funneled into creating a competitive football program, which Belichick cited as a contingent of his hire his 400+ page “coaching bible”. The right investment with stable leadership could lead to success.

Clemson, UNC's ACC rival, is a great example of this. Once not known as a football powerhouse, Clemson's program was transformed under Dabo Swinney, leading the team to win two National Championships—their first since 1981. Perhaps Belichick can lead the Tar Heels to a similar path in his tenure with the program.

The Tar Heels conclude their season in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl with a matchup against UConn on December 28th at 11 AM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.