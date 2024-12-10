The North Carolina football team recently parted ways with head coach Mack Brown, and now the coaching search is on. On Tuesday, rumors started to surface that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Tar Heels. Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots from 2000-2023, but he has been out of coaching since then. Belichick does not have any college coaching experience, but he is one of the all-time NFL greats.

Rob Gronkowski was one of the stars on the Patriots while Bill Belichick was coaching there, and he talked with Dan Patrick about the North Carolina job. Gronkowski knows that Belichick is an incredible coach, but he has one concern with him being at the college level.

“I can't see Coach Belichick, you know, being all in in that situation,” Rob Gronkowski said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “Coaching wise, 100%. On the field, getting these players ready for the NFL, that's what he would do. But hey, when it comes to recruiting, I think that's the question mark, and that's really up to him, if he can see himself doing that, which me, personally, I can see him getting tired and old with with all that transfer portal and NIL stuff going on.”

In terms of his coaching in the NFL, Gronkowski always loved playing under Belichick. He talked about how Belichick would handle players like himself that were more on the goofy side.

“Here's the thing, if you show up and you ball out and you perform, and you're consistent with balling out and performing, Coach Belichick is going to let you do whatever you want to do,” Gronkowski said. “You know, as long as you ain't getting in trouble and all that, like, if you're having fun, but you're balling out, he lets you do what you do, but if you're doing all that other nonsense, tweeting, non stop being a causing controversy, and not balling and having all this extra activity going on, yeah, he's gonna get on your case.”

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends to ever play the game football, so he didn't have to deal with Belichick getting on him too often.

“So it was a good thing that he was barely on my case, because I was balling, Dan,” Gronkowski said with a laugh. “I was balling my second year in the league. I was balling my rookie year, my third year, all that good stuff. But every once in a while, he would get on my case. And it was just funny though, he would get the whole team laughing and he's yelling at me about something that I did stupid, but it would straighten me up and it would bite me up till, you know, he was just letting me know, hey, you better clean up the act before it gets out of control, just along those lines. But nothing too serious.”

At the end of the day, Gronkowski knows that Bill Belichick can coach the game of football. He isn't worried about that aspect of this North Carolina football job. Recruiting is definitely a question mark, however.

“I can tell you this, Coach Belichick is the best coach hands down in the game of football, he has more knowledge than anyone I've ever talked to, and just more knowledge of the game, just inside and out,” Gronkowski said. “He knows everything, the playbook, rule book, you name it. Special teams, offense, defense, this guy knows it all, and he would be a great coach at the University of North Carolina. My only question is, how would he do? Because when you're a head coach in college, it's kind of like not really being a head coach. It's not about all football, from my understanding and meeting head coaches in college and seeing what they do, it's more about managing the program and also managing these kids and recruiting them.”

Bill Belichick does not have any experience coaching the college game, but there is a chance that he is the next head coach at North Carolina. That would certainly be interesting to see, and we should get more clarity on these rumors in the coming days.