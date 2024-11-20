ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Carolina continues its season in Week 13 when they take on Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Carolina-Boston College prediction and pick.

North Carolina travels to Boston College for a crucial Week 13 matchup. The Tar Heels (6-4) are riding a three-game winning streak, highlighted by a recent 31-24 victory over Wake Forest, where their rushing attack gained 230 yards. In contrast, the Eagles (5-5) are looking to bounce back from a close loss to SMU, showcasing backup quarterback Grayson James's potential. Both teams are evenly matched, expect a tightly contested game, with North Carolina's offensive line needing to dominate against Boston College's resilient defense to secure the win.

Here are the North Carolin-Maryland College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-Boston College Odds

North Carolina: -5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -210

Boston College: +5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Boston College

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: The CW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-7-1

Over/Under: 3-7

Head-to-Head: 4-0 ML / 3-1 ATS / 2-2 O/U

North Carolina is poised to secure a victory against Boston College in their Week 13 matchup, primarily due to their recent surge in form and offensive prowess. The Tar Heels enter this game with momentum, having won three consecutive contests, including a solid 31-24 victory over Wake Forest. This resurgence has been fueled by a potent rushing attack that averaged 4.3 yards per carry last week, showcasing the effectiveness of their offensive line. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell has also demonstrated his dual-threat capability, contributing both through the air and on the ground, which will be crucial against a Boston College defense that has struggled against versatile offenses this season.

Moreover, North Carolina's defense has shown improvement, limiting opponents effectively in recent games. They managed to contain Wake Forest’s offense, allowing only 354 total yards and demonstrating resilience against the run. In contrast, Boston College is coming off a tough loss to SMU and has faced challenges in maintaining consistency on both sides of the ball. With their season hanging in the balance as they seek bowl eligibility, the Eagles may feel pressure that could affect their performance. Given North Carolina's current form and ability to exploit defensive weaknesses, they are well-positioned to emerge victorious in this critical ACC clash.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 6-4

Over/Under: 5-5

Head-to-Head: 0-4 ML / 1-3 ATS / 2-2 O/U

Boston College has a strong chance to defeat North Carolina in their Week 13 showdown, primarily due to their home-field advantage and recent competitive performances. Despite a tough loss to SMU, the Eagles demonstrated resilience, gaining 417 total yards and showcasing a balanced offensive attack with 180 rushing yards. Quarterback Grayson James has stepped up significantly, displaying poise and the ability to lead the offense effectively. If he can minimize turnovers and maintain efficiency, Boston College can exploit North Carolina’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly against the pass, where they have allowed over 235.7 yards per game this season.

Additionally, Boston College's defense has been formidable at home, allowing only 20.2 points per game and limiting opponents to an average of 3 yards per carry. This defensive prowess will be crucial against North Carolina’s potent rushing attack, which ranks among the top in the nation. The Eagles' ability to stop the run and force North Carolina into predictable passing situations could lead to critical stops. With both teams evenly matched, Boston College's familiarity with their home turf and their recent improvements on both sides of the ball position them well for an upset victory. By capitalizing on their strengths and exploiting North Carolina's weaknesses, the Eagles can secure a much-needed win to bolster their bowl eligibility aspirations.

Final North Carolina-Boston College Predictions & Pick

The matchup between Boston College and North Carolina is shaping up to be a closely contested affair. While North Carolina boasts a potent offense led by quarterback Jacolby Criswell and running back Omarion Hampton, Boston College has shown resilience at home, particularly on defense. The Eagles have limited opponents to just 20.2 points per game at Alumni Stadium this season.

North Carolina's inconsistent defense, especially against the pass, could be exploited by Boston College's improving offense. The Eagles' quarterback Grayson James has demonstrated his ability to lead the team effectively, as seen in their recent performance against SMU. Given Boston College's strong home record against the spread as underdogs (5-3) and North Carolina's struggles as road favorites (2-4), the Eagles appear poised to keep this game close. While North Carolina may emerge victorious, Boston College's home-field advantage and defensive prowess should allow them to cover the 5.5-point spread.

Final North Carolina-Boston College Predictions & Pick: Boston College +5.5 (-110), Under 54.5 (-110)