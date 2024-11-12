ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The North Texas Mean Green (4-5, 2-3 AAC) are on the road to take on the UTSA Roadrunners (4-5, 2-3 AAC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Texas-UTSA prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

North Texas-UTSA Last Game – Matchup History

Last season, North Texas lost to UTSA 37-29. UTSA has actually won the last three games against North Texas.

Overall Series: UTSA leads the series 7-5.

College Football Odds: North Texas-UTSA Odds

North Texas: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -128

UTSA: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 71.5 (-110)

Under: 71.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Texas vs. UTSA

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Besides last week against Army, North Texas has been able to put up a lot of yards. They lead the American conference with 500.4 yards per game. Along with that, North Texas is second in the conference with 36.6 yards per game. Now, Army did shut them down, but I am not expecting that to happen again on Friday. If North Texas can get back to their scoring ways, they will be able to beat UTSA.

North Texas is led by Chandler Morris. Not only does he lead the American in passing yards, but he is fifth in the entire nation. He has thrown for over 3,000 yards, and 26 touchdowns. Along with that, Morris has taken only 10 sacks on the season. UTSA has allowed the second-most pass yards per game in the conference, and the second-most passing touchdowns. Expect Chandler Morris to have a big game on Friday.

UTSA has really struggled to play defense in their last two games. In those games, UTSA has allowed 46 points and 36 points. The Roadrunners are struggling on defense in their last two games, which is not good for them. North Texas has the ability to do a lot of damage on offense, and I would not be surprised to see that happen in this game.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas has lost their last three games. Last week, the Mean Green lost to Army 14-3, so it was a hard-fought game. However, the previous two games were not. North Texas allowed 45 points against Tulane and 52 points against Memphis. UTSA scores 29.3 points per game, so they can put up some points themselves. With the way North Texas is playing on the defensive side of the ball, UTSA has a great chance to score a few touchdowns Friday night.

Owen McCown is third in the American conference is passing yards. He is second in the conference with 20 touchdown passes, and he has thrown just four interceptions on the season. He does take some sacks, but McCown takes care of the ball, and makes some good throws to put the Roadrunners in good position. North Texas will give up some passing yards, and they do not get to the quarterback often. With that, McCown should be able to have a pretty good game.

Final North Texas-UTSA Prediction & Pick

This game is going to feature a lot of points. It is going to come down to who scores last. With the way North Texas has played lately, I do think UTSA will be that team. I am going to take the Roadrunners to win this game.

Final North Texas-UTSA Prediction & Pick: UTSA ML (+106)