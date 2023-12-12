"It's your bestie, Ms. Miss Westy!!!" North West didn't have to go so hard at the Kanye West listening party for Vultures.

At the heart of Miami, Kanye West‘s surprise pop-up album listening party for “Vultures” brought together a star-studded crowd, including Chris Brown, Timbaland, and a newly released Kodak Black, the Miami Herald reports. Amidst the Art Basel fervor, curious fans flooded Wynwood Marketplace, donning oversized attire reminiscent of the Chicago rapper's iconic style.

The event, dubbed the Vultures Rave, showcased tracks from West's upcoming collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. Among the previews were leaked tunes like the Backstreet Boys-sampled “Everybody” and the anticipated “New Body” featuring Nicki Minaj. Collaborators Offset, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Freddie Gibbs, and even West's daughter, North, graced the stage, with North West stealing the spotlight in her rap debut, delivering electrifying bars to an enthralled audience.

However, the buzz around the event pivoted to West's controversial fashion choices. He made a startling appearance on stage wearing a black hood resembling the Ku Klux Klan's headwear, later posing for a photo with rapper Playboi Carti, both draped in the striking attire.

This isn't the first time Kanye West has courted controversy with KKK imagery. His 2013 music video for “Black Skinhead” featured illustrations of similar black hoods. While once interpreted as subversive, this move follows West's recent associations with far-right conservatives and a series of antisemitic comments.

The juxtaposition of North West's impressive debut and West's incendiary fashion statement sparked a polarized online discourse. While the event exhibited musical prowess and family bonding, West's choice of attire rekindled past controversies, drawing attention in a different light amidst his recent contentious associations and statements.