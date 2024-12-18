ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Northern Illinois looks to cap their season with a Famous Idaho Potato Bowl victory as they face Fresno State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Illinois-Fresno State prediction and pick.

Northern Illinois-Fresno State Last Game – Matchup History

Northern Illinois is 7-5 on the year, opening the season 2-0 with a win over Notre Dame. They would lose two more after that, but end the season going 5-3. This includes a 4-4 record for Northern Illinois in MAC play. They would end the season 3-1, with a season-ending victory over Central Michigan 24-16. Meanwhile, Fresno State is 6-6 on the year. They opened up 3-1 with the only loss being to Michigan. From there, they would lose two straight before two straight wins over Nevada and San Jose State. Still, they lost three of their last four games but took a win over Colorado State in the second to last week of the season to become bowl-eligible.

Overall Series: This will be the sixth time these two teams have met. Northern Illinois leads the series 3-2. The last time they met was in the Humanitarian Bowl, also played in Boise, Idaho, back in 2010. Northern Illinois took the 40-17 win in that one.

Here are the Northern Illinois-Fresno State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Fresno State Odds

Northern Illinois: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -138

Fresno State: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +115

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Hampton had led the way for the Northern Illinois offense. He completed 144 of 247 passes this year for 1,600 yards. He also threw 12 touchdown passes while having six interceptions. Still, Hampton has entered the transfer portal and will be heading to Wake Forest, this will lead to Josh Jolst most likely getting the start. He was 47 of 81 for 411 yards and an interception this year. He did run for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The top weapon had been Antario Brown. Brown had 115 rushes for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He has also brought in eight receptions for 204 yards and a score. Still, he has not played since the start of November. This will have Gavin Williams helping lead the way. He has run for 741 yards and four scores. Also solid in the receiving game is Grayson Barnes, the tight end. He has 25 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Cam Thompson has 28 receptions for 567 yards and four scores.

The Northern Illinois defense has been solid this year. They are 14th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game. They are 16th against the rush and sixth against the pass. Roy Williams has been solid this year. He is sixth on the team in tackles while also having 6.5 sacks this year. Further, Christian Fuhrman is second on the team in tackles, while having a pass breakup and an interception this year.

Why Fresno State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mikey Keene had led the way for Fresno State this year. He completed 277 of 393 yards this year for 2,892 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also had 11 interceptions this year and 25 sacks. Still, he has also entered the transfer portal and will be out for this one. Joshua Wood is expected to start at quarterback for Fresno State. Wood has completed two of five passes this year for 15 yards and an interception.

In the receiving game, Mac Delena has led the way. He has brought in 58 receptions for 947 yards and eight touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Jalen Moss has 48 receptions for 563 yards and four scores. Finally, Elijah Gilliam has been solid out of the backfield, bringing in 29 receptions for 189 yards this year. Filliam also leads the way out of the backfield. He has 121 carries for 477 yards and eight touchdowns this year. Bryson Donelson shares some of the load in the backfield, with 62 carries for 380 yards and two scores.

Fresno State is 52nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 35th in opponent yards per game. Fresno State is 50th in opponent rushing yards and 42nd in opponent passing yards. with Al'Zillion Hamilton in the transfer portal, Cam Lockridge will need to step up. He was solid this year, with seven pass breakups, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

Final Northern Illinois-Fresno State Prediction & Pick

The Nothern Illinois offense struggled heavily this year. They were 106th in the nation in points per game. They were 19th in the nation in rushing yards per game. Still, they are not only missing their starting quarterback, but one that ran well. Further, with Antario Brown struggling with injuries, the Nothern Illinois offense will still struggle. Take Fresno State in this one.

Final Northern Illinois-Fresno State Prediction & Pick: Fresno State +2.5 (-102)