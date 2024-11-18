ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4, 3-3 MAC) take on the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-4, 5-1 MAC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams last played back in 2022. Miami (OH) won that game 29-23.

Overall Series: Miami (OH) leads the all-time series 11-9.

Here are the Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) Odds

Northern Illinois: +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +118

Miami (OH): -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Miami (OH)

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

Northern Illinois is still riding the high of their win over Notre Dame. However, they have not played the best in the MAC. It is no fault of their defense, though. Northern Illinois allows the fewest points per game in the MAC at 18.5. In MAC play, the Huskies allow just 18.7 points per game. Their defense has been good enough to win a few more games, and that has to continue Tuesday night.

Along with their points allowed, Northern Illinois is the only team in the MAC to allow less than 300 yards per game. Additionally, the Huskies allow the seventh-fewest yards per game in the nation. They do a great job against the run and pass. They lead the MAC in sacks with 28, and they have allowed the fewest rushing touchdowns in the conference. If Northern Illinois can continue to play great defense, they will pull off the upset on the road.

The Huskies lead the MAC in yards per game on offense. The best part of their ability to run the ball. Northern Illinois averages 219.7 rush yards per game, and they have 18 total touchdowns on the ground. Northern Illinois uses two running backs mainly in Gavin Williams and Antario Brown. Both can do some damage. They have combined for 1,198 yards and seven touchdowns. If those two can get going, the Huskies will have a great day.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is just as good on the defensive side of the ball as Northern Illinois. The RedHawks allow the second-fewest points per game in the MAC at 18.7. The RedHawks allow the fourth-fewest rush yards per game. They are currently on a five-game win streak, and have played really well on defense during it. In those five games, the RedHawks have allowed 97.8 rush yards per game, and less than three yards per carry. If the RedHawks stop the run, they will win this game.

On their five-game win streak, Miami has done a great job on offense. They have scored under 30 points just one time during their win streak. In fact, they are averaging 35.0 points per game on their win streak, and only one game has finished within a touchdown. The RedHawks have to do a good job on the offensive side in this one. If they can score even just three touchdowns, Miami will be able to win the game.

Final Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Both teams can play very good defense, so it will come down to which team can be better on defense. I do think Northern Illinois has a chance, but I am going to take the RedHawks to win straight up.

Final Northern Illinois-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) ML (-142)