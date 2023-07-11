Pat Fitzgerald was fired as head coach of the Northwestern football program after allegations of hazing, and former NFL quarterback Danny Kanell put out two tweets regarding the situation that have received a lot of criticism, with one of them being right before Fitzgerald's firing from the Northwestern football program was announced.

“Something feels off in this whole Pat Fitzgerald situation… unlike a lot of my colleagues in the media I will not rush to judgement or call for his firing,” Danny Kanell wrote on Twitter, just before Fitzgerald's firing was announced.

Kanell put out another tweet in support of Fitzgerald after the firing, and he received a lot of criticism in the replies.

“I hate this,” Kanell wrote on Twitter. “Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong.”

There were many responses calling out Kanell's response to the firing, but there was one response that sums up the sentiments of many.

“What is wrong?” John Laub wrote in response to Kanell. “He abused his power and created a deplorable culture in which he financially benefited at the expense of his players being hazed. He had one job: treat student-athlete with respect. He failed!”

There was allegedly coerced sexual acts in the hazing that has led to Fitzgerald's firing.

This is a very sensitive subject, and it is easy to see why Kanell is under fire for his comments on Twitter.