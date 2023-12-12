Here's who Notre Dame Football should be looking into in the transfer portal after Riley Leonard chose the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a solid season in 2023 despite missing out on their goal of earning a berth in the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame will be losing several players to the NFL, including starting quarterback Sam Hartman. The Irish will need to reload through the transfer portal to contend in 2024. They addressed their biggest need on Tuesday by landing Riley Leonard.

By targeting two other players at offensive skill positions, Notre Dame Football can give Leonard support and upgrade the roster while addressing their biggest needs.

Solving the quarterback problem

With Sam Hartman leaving for the NFL, Notre Dame needed to upgrade the quarterback position if they want to take their place among the top teams in the league, and they did just that by signing Riley Leonard.

Leonard has natural tools that will delight any coach. He can make all of the throws, and he has an excellent football IQ. He can read defensive coverages and process plays at a high level, and he always seems to make the right decision and know where to go with the football. He can put velocity behind his throws when necessary to thread tight windows and fit the ball in between multiple defenders.

Leonard has developed a reputation as a pocket passer, and that reputation is well earned, but it doesn’t mean that he is limited. He has surprising speed and acceleration, and he isn’t afraid to run the ball when necessary.

When the opportunity presents itself, Leonard is unafraid to gain yards on the ground and move the chains with his legs. He is a well-rounded quarterback who should thrive at Notre Dame while unlocking the full potential of the team's offense.

Julian Fleming

After landing Leonard, the next priority for the Irish should be to look for another receiver for Leonard to throw to. Revitalizing their passing attack is critical for Notre Dame to find success this year, and Julian Fleming can help out with this. Coming out of high school, he was viewed as one of the best prospects in the nation. Unfortunately for Fleming, injuries derailed his career at Ohio State and while he was sidelined players such as Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. surpassed him on the depth chart.

Fleming is looking for a fresh start by transferring to a new team in hopes to showcase the skills and athleticism that made him such a special prospect. He would have a chance to compete for the #1 receiver role at Notre Dame, and catching passes from Leonard could resurrect his career.

Chip Trayanum

The Fighting Irish can continue to look to former Ohio State players to bolster their roster in 2024. Former Buckeyes running back Chip Trayanum is a tough, physical runner who can reliably run into the teeth of the defense and gain positive yardage. He is your classic “four yards and a cloud of dirt” type of back. He won’t break off too many big runs, but he will consistently gain positive yardage while physically and mentally wearing the defense down. His running style particularly pays dividends in the fourth quarter, as the defense reaches its breaking point and carries begin to gain more yardage.

His running style is also good for burning clock and putting a game on ice when his team has a small lead late in the game.

If Notre Dame is able to land Fleming and Trayanum to pair with Leonard, they will significantly upgrade their offense with two more dynamic players who will make the offense more lethal and versatile.