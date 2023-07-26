Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman said his team will not bring in another quarterback from the transfer portal and instead invest in backups Kenny Minchey and Steve Angeli behind starter Sam Hartman, according to The Athletic's Pete Sampson.

With Hartman, Minchey and Angeli, Notre Dame has only three scholarship quarterbacks. Four is considered ideal for future development at the position, so Minchey, a freshman, and Angeli, a sophomore, will have to develop quickly since Hartman, a sixth-year senior, will not be with the team next season.

Minchey and Angeli emerged as top options after Tyler Buchner, who battled Hartman for the starting job, transferred to Alabama. Notre Dame football lost its starter from the end of last season, Drew Pyne, to Arizona State.

The Fighting Irish got strong quarterback play from Pyne, who led them to upset wins over Syracuse and Clemson. He threw for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes.

Notre Dame football will play Ohio State, USC and Clemson this season and will need Hartman to be very capable offensively. He earned All-ACC honors in each of the last two seasons and has thrown for 12,961 passing yards, 110 touchdowns and just 41 interceptions in his five-year college career.

The Fighting Irish have one quarterback committed in their 2024 class, four-star Saline (Mich.) signal-caller CJ Carr. They may look to the transfer portal in 2024 if they do not feel Minchey or Angeli has improved enough.

Angeli is a former three-star prospect in the 2022 class. Minchey was rated the No. 14 quarterback prospect nationally and a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite in the 2023 class.