Notre Dame football's loss to Ohio State might sting a little bit for some of the Fighting Irish players. Captain and 2022 All-American Joe Alt said the 17-14 defeat last Saturday kept him up until 5 a.m.

“Postgame, I'm not going to lie. I felt like I was going to throw up. That one hurt so bad,” Alt said on the Wake Up The Echoes podcast, according to Tyler Horka.

The low-scoring affair broke records in terms of viewership as the two teams battled it out in the lone top-10 matchup of the week. Notre Dame fell short in perhaps its most anticipated game of the season.

Notre Dame led late in the fourth quarter after Ohio State took a 10-point lead early in the second half. Though neither offense put many points on the board, they combined for over 700 yards of total offense.

Ohio State shocked the Notre Dame crowd and the college football world with a last-second touchdown to win it, stealing victory from the Fighting Irish in dramatic fashion. It's Notre Dame's first loss of the season and could be their only one when it's all said and done, but it's one that will live in infamy for a while in Indiana.

It's not just the loss but how it unfolded that makes it tough to overcome. Notre Dame fans can grieve for as long as they want, but Joe Alt and the rest of the Fighting Irish roster have another top-25 matchup to get ready for this weekend against Duke.