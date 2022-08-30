Brian Kelly is no longer in South Bend but controversies during his time with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish seem to continue hounding him. Recently, former Notre Dame football head coach and legend of the sport Lou Holtz made a revelation about Brian Kelly not responding to any of the letters he sent him during the latter’s time with the storied football program.

“I wrote Brian Kelly maybe 8 positive letters during his time at Notre Dame, and I go to the mailbox everyday hoping I’m going to find an answer. He never responded to one of them,” said Holtz (h/t Johnny Congdon of ABC 33/40 News). “I’m sure he’ll be very successful at LSU, he’s been everywhere,” Holtz added. “But he’s gonna find that he’s not gonna be playing Toledo, he’s not gonna be playing Marshall. His conference is a little bit different.”

It’s sad to hear Lou Holtz tell a story like that. He certainly deserves a response, even just one, from Brian Kelly. That being said, we are also yet to hear Brian Kelly’s side of the story.

Speaking of which, it would also be interesting to hear what Brian Kelly has to say about former Notre Dame football quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who accused Kelly of lying about the status of the quarterback room and the future of offensive coordinator Chip Long with the team following the 2019 college football season.

Via Trevor Hass of The Boston Globe:

“Kelly basically lied to their faces about what he would do, how he would talk to me and explain things about the future,” Jurkovec said. “He basically lied to my parents, so after that, they were done with him.”

Jurkovec played just six games for the Fighting Irish as a redshirt freshman in 2019 before deciding to transfer to the Boston College Eagles where he will be the team’s starter again for the 2022 season.

Brian Kelly, who also left Notre Dame at the end of the 2021 season to be the head coach of the LSU Tigers, has always been a controversial figure in college football, and he should continue to be a topic now that he is in command of another major program.