A four-star takes a U-turn away from Notre Dame football.

Notre Dame football will not be the college destination after all of four-star defensive weapon CJ May, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE CJ May tells me he has Decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6’4 230 EDGE from Highland Home, AL had been Committed to the Fighting Irish since September. Holds a total of 23 Offers.”

May, expected to arrive on the college scene in 2025, took a long time before arriving at his decision to change his mind following his original commitment to play for Notre Dame football. It can be recalled that May declared he would go to South Bend back in September.

“This has been on my mind for a few weeks,” May shared with On3 (via Chad Simmons).

“I started having second thoughts because of how far from home it is. I have the most respect for Coach Marcus Freeman and the staff at Notre Dame, but the more I thought about the fit, I just didn’t think Notre Dame was the best for me,” May added.

Although it is not certain where he will eventually decide to take his talents to in college, there are some schools to watch out for like the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Louisville Cardinals, Miami Hurricanes, and Penn State Nittany Lions to name some of those who had extended offers to him before he chose Notre Dame football.

Despite May's decommitment from Notre Dame football, the Fighting Irish still has among the best hauls so far for the 2025 season, with 13 commits, including eight four-stars and five three-stars.