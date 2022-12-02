Published December 2, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

After a solid season for Notre Dame football, quarterbackDrew Pyne has made a huge transfer portal decision. Pyne, who has three years of eligibility remaining, intends to enter the college football transfer portal, sources told Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Pyne, a sophomore, was thrust into the action when Notre Dame football starting quarterback Tyler Buchner sustained a shoulder injury back in September.

Buchner was expected to miss the rest of the season- a timeline that came to pass- which resulted in Drew Pyne’s promotion to QB1 on the Fighting Irish’s depth chart.

Pyne excelled, as he threw for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 11 games played. He helped lead Notre Dame football to huge wins over Clemson and Syracuse.

The Irish went 8-2 under Pyne, though head coach Marcus Freeman all but confirmed the job would go back to a healthy Buchner when he told the media that the latter quarterback would play in a bowl game if healthy.

Pyne, who reportedly won’t play in Notre Dame’s bowl game, is a tough loss for the Irish. There should be no shortage of interest from quarterback-needy college football teams in the former ESPN top-300 recruit.

Pyne said the following in a message posted on his Twitter account, “One of my proudest honors is to have been a student-athlete at the University of Notre Dame. I have been blessed to be among great coaches and teachers and play with teammates I consider brothers. Our bonds will be lifelong.”

Now, Pyne will enter the next chapter of his college football career. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.