Published November 22, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Notre Dame football has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class- and they continued that trend on Tuesday, securing the commitment of 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, according to Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated.

The Hendersonville Pope John Paul II signal-caller had decommitted from Pittsburgh a little over a week ago- and he now knows where his future will be in college football.

Kenny Minchey had just visited the Notre Dame campus, so the Fighting Irish were clearly on his mind.

This isn’t the only time the Notre Dame football staff tried to woo Minchey, as they made a similar attempt to secure his services in the offseason, but to no avail.

Now, Marcus Freeman and company got their guy- and their quarterback of the future, moving their 2023 recruiting class up to no. 3 in the nation.

Sports Illustrated has Minchey ranked inside the top 100 prospects in the class- and it’s not hard to see why.

The 6-2, 205-pound quarterback did miss six games due to a shoulder injury this past year but has thrown for 4,287 yards and 47 touchdown passes in each of the last two seasons combined.

The present- and the future- is certainly bright in South Bend. Freeman has Notre Dame football on a five-game winning streak heading into a huge clash against the USC Trojans.

Not only will the Fighting Irish have a crack at a bowl game in year one under Freeman, but they look likely to be a powerhouse in the next few seasons, given their muscle on the recruiting trail.