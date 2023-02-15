The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still without an offensive coordinator, but they are filling a vacant position with Pete Thamel of ESPN reporting that Notre Dame Football is hiring Gino Guidugli to be the program’s newest quarterbacks coach.

“Wisconsin assistant Gino Guidugli is expected to be the next quarterbacks coach at Notre Dame,” per Thamel.”Guidugli spent the last two years as Cincinnati’s play caller, including the CFP bid and win at Notre Dame in 2021. He’s recruited the Midwest extensively.”

With Guidugli in South Bend, he will be working mostly with quarterback Sam Hartman, who is also a new face in Notre Dame football. Hartman transferred to the Fighting Irish after five years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Guidugli spent multiple years with the Cincinnati Bearcats as part of the team’s coaching staff, headed by Luke Fickell who went to the Wisconsin Badgers to start a new coaching chapter in Madison in 2023. Guidugli initially was supposed to follow Fickell to Wisconsin to be the Badgers’ tight ends coach before switching destinations and choosing the Notre Dame football route.

Guidugli is expected to give Notre Dame football’s offense a big spark, considering his success with Fickell with the Bearcats, who reached the College Football Playoff in 2022.

Hiring Guidugli is also good news for Notre Dame after a botched attempt at bringing in a new offensive coordinator in Utah Utes’ Andy Ludwig. His addition also followed Tommy Rees’ departure earlier this month to be with Nick Saban the Alabama Crimson Tide.