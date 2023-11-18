Notre Dame football on NBC is a staple of college football, and their partnership won't be ending anytime soon

The college football landscape is changing fast and before our very, with players transferring with greater frequency than ever before, conferences re-aligning and signing new media rights deals, and starting next year, the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. But one thing that remains consistent is the Notre Dame football team having their games broadcast on NBC.

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has been the home for Notre Dame football since 1991, making NBC and the Fighting Irish one of the longest-tenured media rights partnerships in all of sports. And now, as was announced today, the two sides will remain intertwined through 2029, according to the ND on NBC X account.

Jack Swarbrick, VP and Director of Athletics at Notre Dame, announces that Notre Dame football has extended its partnership with NBC Sports through 2029.@FightingIrish pic.twitter.com/T5rzTgLGiv — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 18, 2023

“There is no better tradition than Notre Dame Football in South Bend, and we are thrilled to keep that tradition within the NBC Sports family as we extend our relationship as the exclusive home of Fighting Irish football games,” NBC Sports President Rick Cordella said (h/t Douglas Farmer of NBC Sports). “… With enhanced rights that allow us to present Notre Dame Football on NBC as well as across Peacock and additional platforms.”

There are no details yet on the terms of the deal, but speculation about what a new media rights deal for the Fighting Irish would eventually look like started months ago.

“Sources have recently indicated to Irish Breakdown that the $60 million figure is a realistic number to expect from the new deal,” Sean Stires of Sports Illustrated speculated back in June. $60 million annual would make for a significant jump from the $22 million per year the Notre Dame football team is making on their existing deal with NBC, per John Kennedy of USA Today (not that John Kennedy).

As part of the deal, starting in 2024, Peacock will be the exclusive home of a documentary series each year on the Notre Dame football team.