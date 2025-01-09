The College Football Playoff semifinals are almost here as the Orange Bowl will go down on Thursday night in Miami. The Notre Dame football team will be taking on Penn State with a spot in the national title game on the line, but the Fighting Irish are currently battling a flu bug. It sounds like there aren't any starters that are being affected and it doesn't seem like it's too big of a concern, but definitely something to keep an eye on.

“Been told the flu is going around the Notre Dame locker room,” Tyler Horka said in a post. “Those who have it have it bad, but it sounds like that’s mostly backups and special teams players. Still something to monitor for the Fighting Irish going into the Orange Bowl vs. Penn State tonight.”

A Notre Dame football team official reportedly offered some insight on the situation, and it sounds like good news for the Fighting Irish. He noted that players and staff members have battled the virus in recent weeks, but it won't have an impact on this game. It was also going on during the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

“It will have no impact on the game,” The team official said, according to a post from Matt Zenitz. “Beaux Collins was impacted in the Sugar Bowl, but still played and was on the mend during the game.”

It obviously didn't have a big impact on Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl as they ended up beating two seed Georgia by two scores to advance to the semifinals. Fighting Irish fans are hoping that it will not have any impact on this game as well.

Notre Dame and Penn State will get the Orange Bowl started at 7:30 ET on Thursday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL, and the game will be airing on ESPN. The Fighting Irish are currently favored by two points.