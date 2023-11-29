Notre Dame is no stranger to bringing in quarterbacks via transfer having just brought Sam Hartman in to be its starter this year.

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard entered his name into the college football transfer portal on Wednesday. It didn’t take long for his potential future school to show its interest in Leonard, as multiple sources report that Notre Dame is a likely destination for the soon-to-be senior.

Nicole Auerbach reports that the Fighting Irish could have Leonard “locked in soon,” while Notre Dame beat reporter Pete Sampson says the school is in a “strong position” to land Leonard. Notre Dame is no stranger to bringing in quarterbacks via transfer having just brought Sam Hartman in to be its starter this year as a graduate transfer from Wake Forest.

Leonard's decision comes days after Duke football head coach Mike Elko left the school for the same position at Texas A&M. In some slight irony, Elko spent a season on the Notre Dame football coaching staff in 2017 as the Irish's defensive coordinator.

Elko named Leonard the starter at Duke before the 2022 season, his first in charge of the Blue Devils. Leonard started 21 games across three seasons at Duke, compiling a 13-8 record. He was responsible for 43 touchdowns during his career with the Blue Devils.

His only full season starting came in 2022, when he led Duke to a 9-4 record and a bowl win. Leonard threw for 2,967 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 699 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

Riley Leonard could make his decision soon and all signs so far point to Notre Dame being the final destination. Auburn and Texas A&M are rumored to be interested in Leonard as well.