Marcus Freeman drops injury update on star player ahead of Notre Dame-Ohio State clash

Marcus Freeman shared a health update on Notre Dame football star left guard Jarrett Patterson. Freeman revealed that Patterson will be a gametime decision ahead of the Fighting Irish’s matchup with Ohio State on Saturday, per Pete Thamel.

Patterson has All-American potential in 2022. He is known as one of the better offensive lineman in the nation. Some fans may overlook the potential absence of an offensive lineman. However, he will be crucial to Notre Dame football’s success.

Ohio State made an effort to improve defensively over the offseason. They featured an elite offense last year, but questions in reference to their all-around defensive attack drew concern. The Buckeyes enhance defense is destined to cause problems for Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame offense.

Jarrett Patterson made the switch from center to left guard this season. His blocking prowess provides Notre Dame football with a stronger overall offensive attack. Zeke Correll is the new center, while Rocco Spindler would be the presumed replacement should Patterson end up being ruled out.

The Ohio State and Notre Dame game is a highly anticipated affair. Both programs enjoyed productive seasons in 2021. However, Ohio State is seeking revenge after narrowly missing the college football playoffs. But there is a good chance that the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes will struggle to miss the postseason in the future given the recent 12-team expansion announcement.

Notre Dame football enters Saturday’s matchup as the underdogs in Ohio. The Fighting Irish believe they have what it takes to pull off the upset. However, having Patterson on the field would give them a tremendous boost.