Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman recently appeared on ESPN with Scott Van Pelt, and he spoke about the experience that he has now heading into his second hear as head coach of the program.

“As you go into year two, now you have the experience,” Marcus Freeman said with Scott Van Pelt. “I don't have every experience that maybe some of the people I'm going to face have gone through, but that one year has been so valuable for myself to lead this program.”

Notre Dame football went 8-4 last season. There were some disappointing losses to Marshall and USC, but there were some marquee ones as well, like the win over Clemson.

Freeman's program starts the 2023 season with a home game against Navy. The matchups that stick out in the 2023 schedule are the games against Ohio State, USC and Clemson. Notre Dame and USC play a ton, and is always one to look forward to.

The Ohio State game will be at home, and it will be a chance for Notre Dame to make a statement at the end of September.

The game against Clemson will be a big one as well towards the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if Clemson can get revenge for last year's blowout.

The expectations at Notre Dame are always high, and Freeman seems to be more confident heading into his second year with the program. It will be intriguing to see if the Fighting Irish can live up to expectations and maybe compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.