Notre Dame football is moving on to face Georgia in Round 2 of the College Football Playoff after a statement victory over Indiana. Head coach Marcus Freeman couldn't hold back the excitement over the program.

On a historic night where the Fighting Irish handily defeated the Hoosiers 27-17, there was nothing but wholesome energy emanating from South Bend.

“We're gonna enjoy this one, and we've earned ourselves another one,” Freeman said, per ESPN.

Notre Dame records the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff win, and secures a spot in the Sugar Bowl to continue their path to a national championship.

Notre Dame football can make a CFP run

Notre Dame cruised for most of the matchup against the Hoosiers, but Freeman was proud of how the offense established the run game early, and how the defense continued to be resilient. The Fighting Irish held IU to 63 rushing yards, which was encouraging based on the success that their opponent has had on the ground this season.

A greater task awaits, however, and defense will remain a key ingredient to winning. Georgia is expected to be without starting quarterback Carson Beck for the Sugar Bowl, which already gives the Fighting Irish an advantage that they will need to have a shot.

The Bulldogs are a very similar team, with a familiar identity. Stopping the run is looking to become the difference in who advances, and who goes home. Georgia thrives defensively, so it's likely to become a chess match between Freeman and Kirby Smart on New Year's Day.

For the Fighting Irish, they have one playoff game under their belt, whereas the Bulldogs will be coming in with a SEC title victory over Texas on December 7. The time off may wind up being a factor.